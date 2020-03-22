Interest in home-growing vegetables is being revived

The battle we’re waging against coronavirus has revived interest in victory gardens. We may not be able to grow toilet paper or hand sanitizer, but we can produce a bumper crop of vegetables. Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby.
Victory gardens first began growing a little over a century ago. During World War I, Americans were encouraged to “sow the seeds of victory” when the National War Garden Commission was formed in 1917. Americans were exhorted to grow their own vegetables and fruit so more food could be shipped over to feed millions of starving people in Europe, according to the History Channel website. The government also started the U.S. School Garden Army to enlist children as “soldiers of the soil.”
In World War II, Americans once again started Victory Gardens to feed their families and share the bounty with neighbors. Eleanor Roosevelt grew a victory garden on the front lawn at the White House. About 15 million families planted victory gardens in 1942, and by 1944, 20 million victory gardens produced about 8 million tons of food.
You don’t need a large patch of ground to start a garden.You can grow veggies in raised beds and tucked into all sorts of containers on decks, patios, apartment balconies and window boxes, or try planting in straw bales or research square-foot and vertical gardening techniques. However you choose to grow your garden, put it in a location that gets 6 to 8 hours of sunlight daily.
Then choose what vegetables to grow based on what your family will eat. These vegetables are among the most popular and easy to grow:
Beans: These can be small bushes or pole beans that climb 6 to 8 feet. Pole beans produce over a longer period of time and will occupy space. Trellising or growing on bamboo teepees is suggested. Add color by selecting green, purple and yellow pods.
Cucumber: These are abundantly producing plants and should be grown on a trellis or in a cage rather than sprawled on the ground, to save space in small garden. Guide tendrils onto trellis as they grow. Two or three plants will suffice or you’ll have trouble keeping up with the harvest.
Radishes: One of the easiest veggies to grow, radishes mature in 25 to 28 days. Sow seeds sparingly, two or three times 10 days apart with other vegetables, such as beets and squash.
Summer squash: Four to six plants will produce copious amounts of produce. They grow as a bush, not a vine, but need room to mature.
