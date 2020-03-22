Interest in home-growing vegetables is being revived

The battle we’re waging against coronavirus has revived interest in victory gardens. We may not be able to grow toilet paper or hand sanitizer, but we can produce a bumper crop of vegetables. Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby.

Victory gardens first began growing a little over a century ago. During World War I, Americans were encouraged to “sow the seeds of victory” when the National War Garden Commission was formed in 1917. Americans were exhorted to grow their own vegetables and fruit so more food could be shipped over to feed millions of starving people in Europe, according to the History Channel website. The government also started the U.S. School Garden Army to enlist children as “soldiers of the soil.”

In World War II, Americans once again started Victory Gardens to feed their families and share the bounty with neighbors. Eleanor Roosevelt grew a victory garden on the front lawn at the White House. About 15 million families planted victory gardens in 1942, and by 1944, 20 million victory gardens produced about 8 million tons of food.