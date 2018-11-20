With one foot in the city limits and the other in the country, this farmhouse affords its homeowners the best of both worlds.
A recent addition build by Koch Construction now has the owners feeling the impact of new gathering places with plenty of room to welcome family and friends.
An enclosed porch and an enclosed patio add to the square footage, and a spacious new kitchen and living room/sunroom integrates seamlessly with the existing structure. Deep window sills, for instance, replicate sills in the original house. Trim was recreated from 100-year-old wood.
Broad overhangs at the entry doors protect guests from wind and weather, necessary in the country, says the homeowner. A separate heating and cooling system from the original house will keep the new addition comfortable year-round.
Flooring throughout is Mannington “Adura” luxury vinyl planks in Heirloom Cherry
The kitchen fulfills the top three items on her list of must-haves: Counter space, plenty of storage and loads of character. “I also wanted the kitchen to have flexible working space and be very functional with a large island,” she says.
There are vertical cabinets for storing baking sheets and her husband’s grilling gear, along with a recycling center. Every last square inch has been maximized for use and storage, including the drawers which open fully to 27 inches deep.
Maple cabinets have a natural finish, while the island and pantry cabinets are painted in moss enamel. The golden-coppery toned backsplash is a warm complement to soft white quartz countertops from Staron Radinaz in Everest White. The Elkway quartz apron-front sink is striking black.
“I like the contrast between the white countertops and the black sink,” says the owner, who is an avid collector. Many of her favorite pieces are displayed in the space, including a refurbished antique gas lamp in brass and glass and a 1800s copper coffee urn with ceramic liner.
A long expanse of quartz countertop and cabinets set against one wall provides plenty of room for serving buffet style, as well as storage.
Craftsman, Mission and Art Deco influences can be felt through the mix of new and old furnishings and accessories. A butler’s pantry was created off the new kitchen in the original house, and an attached garage was added.
“It feels good to have it finished and be living in and using the space. I could see the progress every day, and I was in here filling my cupboards as they were finishing up. We’ve lived here for 40 years, and this kitchen and new living areas is wonderful. I just love it,” the owner adds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.