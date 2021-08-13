In Your Debt: Back to pre-pandemic spending? Don’t overdo it

It’s in the name: A spending plan requires planning. Though it’s tempting to meet up with friends and see where the night takes you, for instance, picking where you’ll go in advance allows you to design social outings around your budget.

Be thoughtful about diving back into travel, too. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, airfares have been increasing in the U.S. since March 2021, though they haven’t yet returned to levels seen in February 2020 and earlier.

“Spontaneous travel is exciting, but it can also run away with your wallet,” Vadim Verdyan, head of advice at the financial wellness mobile app Albert, said in an email. “Keep in mind that people usually get the best deals when they plan far in advance and the worst deals when they plan last minute.”

OPEN UP ABOUT MONEY WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY