In search of essential Vitamin D

Dear Doctors: I've heard that a lot of people don't get enough vitamin D in their diet. What about getting it from the sun? Is that too risky? Also, what happens if you don't get enough?

Dear Reader: Vitamin D is a fat-soluble nutrient that our bodies require in order to absorb calcium from the intestines. That calcium is then used to harden the tissues of the skeleton, a process known as mineralization. Vitamin D is also crucial to bone growth, plays a role in managing inflammation, helps prevent involuntary muscle spasms and aids in the regulation of blood phosphorus levels.

Not getting enough vitamin D makes it difficult to maintain adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus, which can cause bones to gradually become thin and brittle. Together with calcium, vitamin D also helps protect older adults from osteoporosis. In children, a lack of the vitamin can lead to rickets, a disease that interferes with mineralization. Rickets is a sometimes painful disease, marked by poor skeletal formation and soft, weak bones that can become malformed.