In perfect harmony: Proud Image Chorus moves members outdoors to sing

Denny Craun missed singing.
So when the Proud Image Barbershop Chorus began gathering for outdoor rehearsals to keep their pipes from rusting, he was among two-thirds of the members who showed up in the parking lot at Prince of Peace Church in Evansdale.
Barbershop choruses sing four-part harmonies, but physical distancing and masks makes singing together more difficult.
“If you don’t use it, you lose it, and the style of music that we sing relies on hearing other people’s parts in order to blend in. When you’re that far apart, you don’t hear as well, and singing while wearing a mask muffles the sound,” explained Craun, a charter member of the 41-year-old organization.
That aside, what he really enjoyed was the camaraderie.
“It was good to be able to see people again. That’s the biggest thing, sharing something you love with friends that you haven’t been able to see in a while.” Craun joined as a teenager, influenced by his father, Dennis Sr., a charter member who also served as chorus president for a number of years.
Proud Image disbanded its rehearsals and canceled their annual Spring Pizzazz concert because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as directed by the Barbershop Harmony Society. Although the chorus had hoped to perform their concert in the fall, “now we’re shooting for the spring of 2021,” said Proud Image President Jons Olsson, a founding member.
Now chorus members are gathering each Tuesday at 7 p.m. for an hour-long rehearsal. “We enjoy singing so much that we decided the only safe way was outdoors with masks and sitting 6 to 8 feet apart in two rows in straight lines. Trying to sing close harmonies while sitting far apart and wearing masks is quite the oxymoron. It can strain the voice. But we did it for our own enjoyment so that we stay in tune, pun intended,” Olsson said.
“We still can harmonize. It’s a challenge, but we’ll find a way to overcome that. We’ve proved we can sing together outside with some degree of satisfaction, especially for those of us whose hobby is singing. I’ve been doing this since I was 4, singing solos in church and going with church groups and later, the Proud Image Chorus to sing at nursing homes and singing to bring smiles, cheer and happiness to people.”
Proud Image Chorus is entering its 41st year. The chorus was founded in 1979, and the first show took place in 1980. They’ve been the Central States District champions at least eight times and appeared in three international competitions.
Barbershop music is defined as unaccompanied or a capella singing in four-part, close harmonies. It was popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, faded away and was revived in the 1930s. The Barbershop Harmony Society, originally the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, was formed in 1938. These days, choruses perform a mix of old-fashioned and familiar barbershop music and contemporary tunes adapted to the style.
Olsson notified the national society about their outdoor singing sessions. “The last newsletter I received in June, choruses were strongly being urged not to have indoor rehearsals. I think maybe we’re breaking some new ground.”
The singers have been rained out a few times, but plan to continue gathering. “It’s something that you’ve done for a long time, and when you aren’t anymore, you miss it, something just doesn’t feel right,” said Craun.
Until the pandemic, Proud Image Chorus, conducted by David Boyd, regularly performed at nursing homes and rehabilitation centers, as well at holiday shows, church services and special events. Member quartets are well-known in the metro area for performing singing Valentines.
Potential members must have some level of singing ability, although the chorus offers support and a few singing lessons to bolster the singer who is unsure of himself. Interested male singers can attend an open rehearsal.
Rehearsals are closed to the public.
Olsson wonders if Proud Image Chorus will ever been invited to perform again at nursing homes. “I just don’t know. I don’t have a goal for us now, and to be very honest, we’re doing this for our own pleasure and the hope that we will be able to perform someday, somehow and somewhere.”
