In perfect harmony: Proud Image Chorus moves members outdoors to sing

Now chorus members are gathering each Tuesday at 7 p.m. for an hour-long rehearsal. “We enjoy singing so much that we decided the only safe way was outdoors with masks and sitting 6 to 8 feet apart in two rows in straight lines. Trying to sing close harmonies while sitting far apart and wearing masks is quite the oxymoron. It can strain the voice. But we did it for our own enjoyment so that we stay in tune, pun intended,” Olsson said.

“We still can harmonize. It’s a challenge, but we’ll find a way to overcome that. We’ve proved we can sing together outside with some degree of satisfaction, especially for those of us whose hobby is singing. I’ve been doing this since I was 4, singing solos in church and going with church groups and later, the Proud Image Chorus to sing at nursing homes and singing to bring smiles, cheer and happiness to people.”

Proud Image Chorus is entering its 41st year. The chorus was founded in 1979, and the first show took place in 1980. They’ve been the Central States District champions at least eight times and appeared in three international competitions.