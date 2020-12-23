In-law grabs child’s name for email address

I fell in love with her early on and although I think she shared these feelings in the beginning, I think she quickly moved on.

After graduation, I finally told her how I really felt about her for the last four years, and while she seemed to take it well in the moment, she hasn’t spoken to me since.

It’s now been over a year without contact. She’s living happily with her girlfriend, but I miss her every day.

Part of me wishes I hadn’t confessed my feelings to her, as we might still have a friendship, and part of me is glad I shared how I felt.

Should I reach out to her? I miss my best friend.

— Heartbreak or Move on

Dear Heartbreak: I applaud your honesty and authenticity regarding your feelings. It’s never a mistake to tell the truth, even if the disclosure doesn’t yield the result you want. Experiencing love is crossing an important emotional threshold. Love opens you up for love’s companion: heartbreak.

You seem to have accepted the fact that your roommate has definitely moved on from the affair you two had, but you haven’t moved on, yet.