Ignite the Cancer Conversation event is Nov. 12

WATERLOO – The fifth annual “Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul” event is Nov. 12, presented by the Cedar Valley’s Beyond Pink TEAM.

The virtual event is from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature presentations focused on mindfulness, intimacy and more. Tickets can be purchased for $25 or for $30 with continuing education units at www.BeyondPinkTEAM.org.

“Understanding and learning about cancer and how it affects your mind, body and spirit can be very empowering,” said Sarah Corkery, a four-year breast cancer survivor. “If you’ve been affected by any type of cancer, this is a must-attend event.”

Sneha Phadke, DO, assistant clinical professor in hematology, oncology and blood and marrow transplantation and a breast medical oncologist at the University of Iowa’s Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, will address “chemo brain.“

“This is something that can happen after chemotherapy and causes difficulties with memory and attention,” said Christine Carpenter, a breast cancer survivor, field coordinator with the National Breast Cancer Coalition, advocate with the Iowa Breast Cancer Advocacy Network and a member of the Beyond Pink TEAM.