Ignite the Cancer Conversation event is Nov. 12

WATERLOO – The fifth annual “Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul” event is Nov. 12, presented by the Cedar Valley’s Beyond Pink TEAM.
The virtual event is from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature presentations focused on mindfulness, intimacy and more. Tickets can be purchased for $25 or for $30 with continuing education units at www.BeyondPinkTEAM.org.
“Understanding and learning about cancer and how it affects your mind, body and spirit can be very empowering,” said Sarah Corkery, a four-year breast cancer survivor. “If you’ve been affected by any type of cancer, this is a must-attend event.”
Sneha Phadke, DO, assistant clinical professor in hematology, oncology and blood and marrow transplantation and a breast medical oncologist at the University of Iowa’s Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, will address “chemo brain.“
“This is something that can happen after chemotherapy and causes difficulties with memory and attention,” said Christine Carpenter, a breast cancer survivor, field coordinator with the National Breast Cancer Coalition, advocate with the Iowa Breast Cancer Advocacy Network and a member of the Beyond Pink TEAM.
Although Carpenter was diagnosed and treated for cancer more than 26 years ago, she finds “I have to pay attention more to bring information into my brain. Some people have word-finding problems or difficulties with facial memories. There is an impact on the quality of life and well-being.”
Erin Sullivan Wagner, a certified cancer life coach, will discuss sexual health and intimacy after cancer. Carol Teare, MDiv., trained by the Integrative Health Department at the University of Wisconsin, will discuss mindfulness, and Michele Devlin, University of Northern Iowa professor of global public health, will cover health disparities in Iowa.
Traci McCausland, a Gallup-certified strengths coach, will explain the relevance of following your strengths when facing cancer.
Gary Gute, a University of Northern Iowa professor, will be facilitator. There will be a question-and-answer period.
The Beyond Pink TEAM is part of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee and is a nonprofit organization made possible by collaborative efforts of many health organizations, businesses and dedicated individuals throughout the Cedar Valley. The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care for all in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.
“What we’re trying to do is empower and educate the community in the battle against cancer,” Carpenter said.
