Husband’s heart and interest is no longer in it

She’s stopped dating, saying that every man she encounters suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder (a disorder that she retroactively applied to the ex), and she discourages everyone in the group from dating because of this.

Pandemic isolation has only accelerated the issue, and we can no longer speak at all without her going on at length about what everyone else needs to do to achieve the equilibrium she feels.

Our friend group is very pro-therapy in general, but this friend says that whenever she’s tried therapy she’s ended up counseling the therapist more than the other way around. Now it’s affecting her professional life, as a colleague told her boss that she’s patronizing and a poor listener.

I miss my friend. How do you help someone who’s so convinced she’s helped herself?

— Self-Helpless

Dear Helpless: If your self-actualized and evangelizing friend feels so strongly about everyone around her “speaking their truth,” then this dictum applies to you, too.

I’m not saying this would be an easy conversation, but it is necessary for friends to tell one another the truth. This is both the burden and the joy of friendship.