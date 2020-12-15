Husband’s daily pot use makes wife smolder

Yes, pot does still convey a stigma for many people, no doubt influenced by the fact that it has been (mis)classified — and still is — as a “Schedule 1” drug, along with heroin and LSD.

However, even if you are personally able to categorize marijuana with a legal drug such as alcohol (though the effects of each drug are quite different), having a partner who is using it daily (possibly during work hours) would make you wonder about the level of his impairment. If he smokes every day, vestiges of the drug are always in his system and he may always be more-or-less baked.

Pandemic or not, your husband should not smoke inside the house or around the children, and you have the right to insist on that. That should be your nonnegotiable.

Otherwise, your husband knows you hate his smoking, and he chooses to do it. You don’t need to continue to remind him – he already knows. Once you can achieve a level of detachment regarding his behavior, you will be liberated from some of your anxiety about it, understanding that the only behavior you can control is your own.

Dear Amy: I work in a popular restaurant, preparing takeout food.

We are strict in terms of taking precautions about COVID.