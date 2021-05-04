How to make the perfect first-aid kit

bracelet.

You’ll most likely be dealing with a range of minor medical situations. These include sunburn, insect bites, rashes, scrapes, cuts, sprains, upset stomachs, nausea, headaches, coughs and colds, and diarrhea. That means packing acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin for pain and inflammation; antihistamines for anyone with an allergy; over-the-counter meds for nausea and motion sickness (this last one you might want to keep at the ready while driving); and also antacids for too-adventurous eating. Just in case, bring cold and flu meds for both children and adults.

For wound care, you’ll need an assortment of adhesive bandages, as well as antibiotic ointment for cuts, scrapes and burns. Elastic wraps, plus safety pins or other closures, will help with ankle, wrist and knee sprains. Hopefully, you won’t need them, but gauze rolls and 2- and 4-inch pads (plus adhesive tape to secure them) will take care of larger injuries. You’ll want hydrogen peroxide to clean all sizes of wounds.

In the lotion category, you’ll want to bring plenty of sunscreen, calamine lotion for run-ins with poison oak or poison ivy, hydrocortisone cream to deal with the itch from rashes, and aloe vera gel to soothe a sunburn. You’ll never regret packing bug spray, but, again, be sure to get products that are appropriate for both children and adults.

Useful tools include tweezers for splinters and bee stings, round-tipped scissors for cutting gauze and bandages to size, a thermometer, and antiseptic wipes to keep in a pocket or backpack. If anyone in the family has a severe allergy, you’ll need an EpiPen or other type of epinephrine auto-injector.

