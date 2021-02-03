How to keep your student loan payment at $0

The most important thing to do now is understand your options, says Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a nonprofit that represents student loan servicers.

In part, that’s because servicers can’t change your payments yet.

“It’s a matter of regulation and process,” Buchanan says. “We can’t actually put you into (a) plan right now because you’re not in repayment.”

But you can do the following:

— CHECK YOUR INFO. Log on to your servicer’s website to check your contact information and payment amount. If you’re not sure who your servicer is, visit the Federal Student Aid website. Mayotte says to beware of companies reaching out and offering help for a fee; your servicer will never charge you.

— GATHER PAPERWORK. Applications can require documentation like pay stubs, which Buchanan says must be from the past three or four months when you submit your forms. If you applied now, you’d likely have to do so again with more current information. But you can get a head start by figuring out what you’ll need and filling out what you can.