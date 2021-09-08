How To Carve The Best Pumpkin On The Block! Also A Bonus Seed Recipe

This years' Halloween might look a little different, but you can still have an outdoor display and have fun with your family. This does not mean that you need to spend a lot of money on a huge animatronic skeleton. You can instead go for a traditional jack-o-lantern. However, this means that you have to start honing your pumpkin carving skills. The good news is that, with the right tools, this is a job that you and your family will enjoy doing together. Here are the steps you need to follow to curve the best pumpkin on the block.

Pick the Right Pumpkin

There are no strict rules when it comes to choosing the right pumpkin for a jack-o-lantern. As long as you can do the carving well, any size of a pumpkin can reach ghoulish greatness. However, you do not want to cut into a rotting pumpkin. Therefore, you need to be careful to avoid settling for a bruised pumpkin or a pumpkin with molds around the stem. You also have to get a pumpkin with a fairly flat bottom to ensure that it sits stably without rocking.

Open the Pumpkin from the Bottom