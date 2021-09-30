How to benefit from corporate pledges to minority businesses

There are more than 1,200 CDFIs in the U.S., according to the Department of the Treasury, including banks, credit unions, loan funds and venture capital funds. CDFIs specialize in the kinds of loans banks might turn down: small loans with low interest rates to borrowers with short credit histories or limited collateral.

For example, ACE’s average Paycheck Protection Program loan was around $24,000, with 90% of funding going to businesses with five or fewer employees and 67% to Black-owned businesses, Edwards says. For comparison, the average PPP loan approved between the start of 2021 and May 31 was $42,000, and among recipients who provided their race, Black borrowers received 5.8% of approved funding, according to the Small Business Administration.

“The work that we do allows us to provide affordable capital,” Edwards says, “which fuels successful business growth and kind of cascades on through families as they build assets and resources and create jobs.”

GET WRAPAROUND SUPPORT

New Jersey-based TD Bank has dedicated $30 million in equity capital to CDFIs as part of the Equity Fund it announced in June, according to Michael Innis-Thompson, senior vice president and head of community lending and development for TD Bank.