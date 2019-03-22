The phones have turned on us. Our little pocket pals seduced us with cheap long distance, unlimited texts, endless apps. Now they beep and shudder and flash with strange numbers at all hours of the day. We answer, and our phone impales our eardrum with a cruiseline ad. It tries to sell us a medical back brace. It threatens to jail us unless we wire our life savings to the IRS.
Spam bots nest in call centers on every continent, spewing out phone calls by the millions, saturating the communication networks.
More than 10 billion robo-calls have been placed so far in 2019, by call-blocking company YouMail’s estimate — almost double the same period a year before. Another report by First Orion, the call-blocking and caller-ID tech company, estimates that nearly half of all cellphone calls will be scams at some point this year.
“It started off two or three a day. As time went by it went to 50 or 60,” said Matt Briscoe, who switched cell-service providers last summer and brought home the telephonic equivalent of a roach-infested couch.
Briscoe, who runs a community newspaper in Corpus Christi, Texas, hears from far more spambots than humans these days. On March 11 alone, he declined 44 calls purporting to originate from the 704 area code in Albemarle, N.C. — which, given the prevalence of number spoofing, probably means the caller is anywhere but Albemarle, N.C.
When Cabot Phillips stepped into the elevator at his apartment building in Alexandria, Va., one evening last month, the elevator was talking.
“Excuse me, is anyone there? Can anyone hear me?” a muffled, presumably human voice said from inside the emergency speaker. Phillips had assumed the speaker was for the fire department. Now, as he ascended to his home, it seemed to be asking him in broken English for $299 in IT charges.
“Dude, you’re calling an elevator,” Philips said, and proceeded to his door. He later reflected, “I was hoping an elevator was still a sacred location for peace.”
“We’ve returned right back to where we were in the ‘80s,” said Jeffrey A. Hansen, an IT consultant who has testified as an expert witness in dozens of consumer lawsuits against robodialers. “Same software. The only difference now is computers are exponentially faster. Tens of millions (of calls) versus thousands.”
The call-blocking company Hiya estimates spam calls increased nearly 50 percent in 2018. They come from all corners of the world, from the marketing departments of major American banks and from clandestine call centers hidden above bars in Delhi, India.
Margot Saunders, senior counsel for the National Consumer Law Center, says the nightmare could be over within months if the telecom giants would invest more in anti-spam technology, which is now spotty at best — or if the government would force them to. If not, she said, the unsustainable status quo will continue.
In the meantime, Briscoe — the Texas newspaper publisher besieged with health insurance calls from not-Albemarle, N.C. — has tried just about every spam-blocking app on the market.
“We’ve used Robokiller. That hasn’t worked with this one at all,” he said. “Hiya. Truecaller. Mr. Number. Not even close.”
In desperation, he once tried staying on the line with the spam, perhaps hoping to plead for his sanity with the promised “health insurance specialist.”
Instead, he said, an agent asked him for his height, weight, birth date and Social Security number. When Briscoe asked for an insurance license number, the agent supplied a fake one.
Finally, Briscoe asked his tormentor who he worked for.
“You didn’t want no (expletive) insurance anyway,” the agent replied and, for a change, hung up on him.
