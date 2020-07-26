How long should you live in your home?

— It seems real estate taxes just get paid and the next bill magically appears again!

Living your best life in retirement and spending your days doing things that you never had time to do before — simply may not be possible while living in your own home. If you find yourself in that situation, now is a good time to explore retirement community living.

Independent living communities can be a great step toward a retirement that is socially abundant and carefree. Community retirement living can reduce financial stress and free you up for the things that bring you joy.

Retirement communities allow retirees to share in the location’s amenity expenses through a monthly payment. This often includes on-site maintenance teams who handle indoor and outdoor chores that prevent you from enjoying traveling, hobbies and grandchildren.

There also is hope when it comes to assisted living or nursing care. It can be financially devastating when someone needs higher levels of care in today’s market. Currently in Iowa, costs are $225-$300 per person/per day for long term care. (That’s $164,000 to $200,000 per year for a couple!) How long would your lifetime of assets last you? Probably not the Iowa average of seven years in nursing home care.