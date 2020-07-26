How long should you live in your home?

The cost of living keeps climbing and lifespans are increasing, leading retirees to ask two common questions when preparing for their golden years.
“Will I run out of money when I retire?”
“What if I outlive my assets?”
The joy of finally paying off a mortgage and minimizing one’s financial obligations during retirement may not be the reality so many had hoped for. In my 25 years of working with older adults, I have seen thousands of seniors deal with financial stress as they take on numerous expensive home repairs while living on a fixed income.
— Big-ticket items like a new roof or siding, new HVAC system, and replacement of gutters and downspouts can sneak up on you.
— The annual expense of lawn care, added with the aggravation of fallen tree limbs, overgrown weeds, insect infestations, leaves to be raked, and snow-covered driveways can be just too much at times.
— Interior maintenance can be costly in time and headaches, like appliances that fail, a flooded basement, or window replacement. Regular maintenance like replacing air filters, light bulbs and batteries in smoke alarms can be a nuisance expense and forget about balancing on the ladder many feet in the air.
— Searching through multiple aisles at the big box home improvement store or finding an affordable carpenter or service provider you trust can be daunting.
— It seems real estate taxes just get paid and the next bill magically appears again!
Living your best life in retirement and spending your days doing things that you never had time to do before — simply may not be possible while living in your own home. If you find yourself in that situation, now is a good time to explore retirement community living.
Independent living communities can be a great step toward a retirement that is socially abundant and carefree. Community retirement living can reduce financial stress and free you up for the things that bring you joy.
Retirement communities allow retirees to share in the location’s amenity expenses through a monthly payment. This often includes on-site maintenance teams who handle indoor and outdoor chores that prevent you from enjoying traveling, hobbies and grandchildren.
There also is hope when it comes to assisted living or nursing care. It can be financially devastating when someone needs higher levels of care in today’s market. Currently in Iowa, costs are $225-$300 per person/per day for long term care. (That’s $164,000 to $200,000 per year for a couple!) How long would your lifetime of assets last you? Probably not the Iowa average of seven years in nursing home care.
Look for organizations that offer true LifeCare programs. This buy-in plan helps protect your assets and alleviate the high expenses of assisted living and nursing care should you (or your spouse) need further assistance. LifeCare works like this: If you enter a LifeCare community while still independent, you are guaranteed to pay a monthly fee based on the established independent rate no matter what level of care you need. LifeCare also secures your residence in that community even if you run out of money (through no fault of your own). There are three organizations in Iowa (one in the Cedar Valley) offering true LifeCare, so seek them out.
You may ask yourself, “Is living in my home during retirement the best decision I can make financially, socially, or even health-wise?” If it isn’t, explore retirement community living today. It might just be your best investment yet!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!