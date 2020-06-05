Housemate angles for a change in behavior

We need a third housemate to make the financial picture work, and because Dusty was there before me, I feel guilty about wanting to replace him with someone more mature.

I know the next step is to discuss my feelings with my boyfriend, but I don’t want to come off as controlling, or inconsiderate of their friendship. How can I broach the subject fairly?

— Claustrophobic

Dear Claustrophobic: The way not to come off as controlling is to not be controlling. This means that you would understand and accept that your boyfriend owns this home, that this domestic situation existed before you arrived, and that two out of the three of you don’t seem to mind the conditions in the home.

However, perhaps you should just cop to caring and to wanting more control over the atmosphere where you live (you have that right).

Tell your boyfriend that you no longer want to live with “Dusty,” and initiate a conversation about possible solutions, including the possibility that YOU might move out. Your boyfriend may then face a tough choice.

In short, I’m suggesting that you tap into your inner Yoko and risk breaking up the band, accepting the uncertainty of the consequences.