Hot Off The Griddle: Here Are 13 Must Have Tools For Amazing Griddled Food

If you have a cookout or barbecue coming up, you should definitely consider adding a griddle to the mix to spice things up. It’s the hottest craze in cooking right now. In fact, “griddling” has been blowing up everywhere, sweeping the nation with interest and activity. All you need to do is go to YouTube and you’ll see hundreds of videos on cooking techniques, product reviews, famous “griddler” cooks and more… all of which are getting hundreds of thousands of views.

But what exactly is griddling? It’s cooking over high heat, usually on a solid surface, mostly cast iron. Unlike grilling, the food doesn't come into direct contact with the flames, therefore less smoke.

Griddles come in all sizes, from 17 inches and up. They are excellent for the back yard cooking experience. If you are looking to add the griddling notch to your belt, below are a few accessories we swear by that will make your experience splendid: