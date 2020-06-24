Hot Girl summer might end in a fall

— In Love

Dear In Love: I have great news for you: If you and your boyfriend designate one another to be a health care proxy, you won’t have to worry about being married in case of a hospitalization.

So – problem solved!

Except – this is not about visiting someone in the hospital. You want to get married and have children one day, and you don’t need to justify that. Your guy seems to have been deeply affected by his own parents’ divorce, and it is not surprising that he is marriage-avoidant, although his very dim view of family life is cause for concern. It is a red flag, and you cannot simply choose to ignore it – because you are not built that way.

You are approaching the one-year mark of your relationship, and it is completely appropriate for you two to communicate honestly about where you see this relationship going. And if you want marriage and kids – you should say so out loud and be prepared to leave the relationship – not to manipulate him, but because you know who you are and what you want in life.

You’ve got more Hot Girl Summers ahead of you. You want to be with someone who shares your important core goals and values – a person who will still be there — long after the hotness fades.