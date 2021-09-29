Host your own live shopping event and make money from home

McElveen’s business was built on resale inventory bought by thrifting at yard sales, flea markets, secondhand stores and the like.

You need to have an eye for finding bargains and pricing items for sale, she says. “You have to have patience. There are literally some people that sit outside these stores for hours before they open because they know on certain days there’s new inventory coming in, and they’re there to get it.”

TIPS FOR GETTING STARTED

McElveen warns new sellers to avoid overhead, such as having a brick-and-mortar location. Doing live shopping events from your home is a low-risk way to start.

“I always tell my sellers: People buy from who they like,” she says. “Don’t feel like you have to be perfect. I’ve had Lives where my children are screaming in the background. The Live cuts off in the middle, and I have to get back on, ‘Oh, the Wi-Fi went out!’ People want to know that you’re a real person.”

Other tips offered by the two sellers include:

— Evaluate shipping services like Shipt or Stamps.com. Customers these days expect low-cost and preferably free shipping .