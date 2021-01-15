Hospital worker’s drinking cause for alarm

My problem is with the constant daily interactions. She’s up at 4:30 or 5 a.m. local time in her home country, listening to his new recordings and commenting on them.

Who does that? She gets up at the crack of dawn and the first thing she does is listen to my boyfriend’s recordings, commenting on how beautiful/lovely his voice is? (Which it is, by the way.)

He says she admires his talents. I say it’s a bit more. Am I overreacting?

He says they talk about art. I trust him, but I don’t like their interactions and how all over him she is.

Help. Am I being paranoid?

— Confused

Dear Confused: Your boyfriend seems to have a super-fan.

If he was performing live and the same woman came to his show, night after night – excessively fangirling him – you would both notice it, and, rather than calling you “psycho,” he would handle the fan-friendship by behaving in a way that encourages her enthusiasm but discourages an emotional involvement that is threatening to you.