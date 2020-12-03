Hospital stays can leave elderly patients confused

Dear Doctors: Why do the elderly lose ground mentally when they go to the hospital? Our grandmother had emergency gall bladder surgery, and afterward she got so confused that she thought our grandfather, who passed away, was in the next room. It lasted for a few days, and it was scary.

Dear Reader: Although we can’t know the exact nature of your grandmother’s cognitive lapse, the type of confusion you describe isn’t unusual in older adults who have been hospitalized. Sometimes referred to as hospital-acquired delirium, it’s a temporary but severe form of mental impairment that affects up to one-third of patients over the age of 70, particularly those undergoing surgery or those in intensive care. The condition is marked by periods of confused thinking, jumbled memory, difficulty understanding speech, agitation, disorientation and even hallucinations.

These episodes of delirium are often interspersed with interludes during which the person is once again lucid. The duration of hospital-acquired delirium can be as brief as a few hours or, as with your grandmother, can continue for several days. In some cases, these fluctuations in awareness can last much longer. In addition to being upsetting to family members, the condition can hinder the patient’s recovery and lead to a general decline in health.