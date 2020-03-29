Home office: Create temporary space that will inspire productivity

Many companies have required, or are encouraging their employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re one of those people, and you don’t have a home office, it’s probably meant scrambling to create temporary office space in a spare bedroom, at the dining room table, in a corner of the living room or even a large closet converted for the duration.

“Nobody is going to want to invest lots of money in temporary work space, but it should be an area separate from day-to-day living space, if possible, and that you don’t have to set up and take down every day, where you can be productive and feel professional,” said interior designer Jennifer Ferson of Cedar Falls.

Adapt, reuse and recycle are inexpensive options, she said. If you don’t own a desk and don’t want to purchase one, pull in a table from another room or create a work surface (an old door and saw horses?) that is stable and has space to hold your PC or laptop.

“There’s no reason to go out and buy expensive things. You can toss a bed sheet over a card table and create a desk. For storing files, maybe you have a dresser that’s not being used, baskets or plastic containers. Just make sure you’re organized,” Ferson advised.