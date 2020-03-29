Home office: Create temporary space that will inspire productivity

Many companies have required, or are encouraging their employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you’re one of those people, and you don’t have a home office, it’s probably meant scrambling to create temporary office space in a spare bedroom, at the dining room table, in a corner of the living room or even a large closet converted for the duration.
“Nobody is going to want to invest lots of money in temporary work space, but it should be an area separate from day-to-day living space, if possible, and that you don’t have to set up and take down every day, where you can be productive and feel professional,” said interior designer Jennifer Ferson of Cedar Falls.
Adapt, reuse and recycle are inexpensive options, she said. If you don’t own a desk and don’t want to purchase one, pull in a table from another room or create a work surface (an old door and saw horses?) that is stable and has space to hold your PC or laptop.
“There’s no reason to go out and buy expensive things. You can toss a bed sheet over a card table and create a desk. For storing files, maybe you have a dresser that’s not being used, baskets or plastic containers. Just make sure you’re organized,” Ferson advised.
Jascenna Haislet admitted she’s never been good at working from home. The former Cedar Falls resident is now the director of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.V. Spring courses have been canceled, and Haislet is learning to podcast and create webinars, online classes and Facebook watch parties in space she carved out in corner of her bedroom.
She has a docking station for her laptop, keeps her printer on an ottoman and uses a tray as a writing desk. “My commute is from the bed through the walk-through closet to the bathroom and back to the bedroom,” she said, laughing. “My cat sits on the bed and watches me work. There’s not enough space, but it works for what I need. I also cleared off bookcase shelves for my paperwork.”
Add task lighting in your work space, and a power strip for computer and printer.
Natural light, too, is important for a sense of well-being, Ferson said, but if the view is distracting, arrange the desk to the side or away from the window.
Luann Alemao is one who enjoys gazing at nature when she’s in her office. “I have to have a window or multiple windows to look out and see the birds, or enjoy the outdoors. I couldn’t have just walls. It’s important to take your focus away from the computer screen for a few minutes and have some visual relief,” said the Cedar Falls owner of Luann Alemao and Associates.
Make sure your chair is comfortable. “Your work surface height is important. While seated at your desk, both feet should rest on the floor while knees are bent 90 degrees. This will eliminate lower back strain. If that option isn’t available, place a box under your feet to adjust to the right level,” Ferson said.
Or like Alemao, work at a standing desk.
If you can’t create a separate space for working, limit or eliminate distractions like TV and social media. Ferson suggests downloading an app that can turn off your social media during set hours while you’re working, keeping your phone and computer free for work projects. A folding screen also could add a layer of privacy.
Children can be a distraction. “I worked from home for two years building my business with three young children at home. I arranged my desk so I could see them coming into the room and very quickly put my fingers to my lips. They don’t know they’re interrupting a phone call or Zoom meeting. Explain that you’re working from home and what behavior you expect,” Ferson explained.
“You can still have snack time, a break, lunch with your kids. Give them some personal time, take the dog for a walk, get out and get a breath of fresh air.”
Create a calm environment by incorporating colors, textures and textiles that you love. A pop of orange “will brighten your mood and put the focus on productivity. Green is another color good for focus, so put a plant on your desk. The colors bring new life and hope into your space,” the interior designer said.
If you have wall space, add some artwork, or an inspirational quote.
Pick up your office at the end of the day and make your list of things-to-do tomorrow. Get up and move or stretch every 20 or 30 minutes. Don’t sit around in your PJs all day.
“Getting dressed and ready for the day presents a professional persona and sets a better tone mentally and emotionally. If feels more like normal, and that’s important right now,” Alemao added.
Interior designer Jennifer Ferson, (319) 429-6934, is offering free guidance for setting up a temporary home office, assisted by Scott Voigt of TurnKey Associates.
