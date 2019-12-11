On a snowy December day, it’s hard to tell which sparkles more – snowflakes drifting down onto the Mississippi River framed in floor-to-ceiling windows of this house high on a bluff – or the glistening holiday decorations.
The home’s winter white décor, with its warming taupe and metallic touches, is the perfect backdrop for both the spectacular view and beribboned wreaths and Christmas tree festooned with ornaments. If the words “elegant” and “homey” can co-exist in a single sentence, this home peacefully and contentedly offers both.
When the family gathers for Christmas Eve to open gifts and enjoy a meal, “Everyone hopes for snow because the view is stunning. You can hear the train as it rumbles past. In warm months, it is almost hypnotic watching barge traffic float down the river, and in late winter, there’s the swooping and soaring of bald eagles as they fish the river,” the owner says.
The owners are Iowa natives, but lived in North Carolina for many years. After retiring, the couple decided to move back to the Hawkeye state to be closer to their family, especially their grandchild. They hired Bries Custom Homes in Guttenberg to build the bluff house based on their North Carolina home.
“We liked that open floor plan with lots of windows, which we thought was perfect for this view, too,” she said. Her décor style is best described as transitional, a mix of traditional and contemporary designs, materials, finishes, fabrics and accessories to create timeless appeal.
The kitchen features both an L-shaped peninsula and a large island that provides extra space for entertaining. The island’s painted finish closely matches the console table behind the sofa which acts as a visual divider between kitchen and living room. Forever Cabinets by Kendrick designed the custom cabinetry. “I didn’t want upper cabinets obstructing the view, and I wanted big drawers for dishes and glasses and a niche to display glassware. ‘Made in the USA’ also was very important to us.”
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Champagne-finished hardware reflects the owner’s love for mixing metals, including gold and silver.
A butler’s pantry helps keep the kitchen organized – “and if we’re entertaining, the mess can stay in there,” she said. That countertop is “Grey Expo” Silestone. A table made from a vintage bowling alley lane and long bench affords a picture-perfect view for a quick breakfast.
Walls throughout are painted in Sherwin Williams’ “Accessible Beige,” a taupe-gray, with “Dover White” trim and cabinetry. SW “Library Pewter” is used on the islands and in the powder room. Dark gray-toned floors are engineered wood from Kentwood in “Maple Armadillo.”
The master suite boasts a balcony with unobstructed views of the Mississippi. In the master bath, double sinks flank a tall storage cabinet. The large walk-in shower is tiled in groutless onyx.
On the lower level, there are guest suites with plenty of privacy, a pool table and a sitting area.
Steege-1
Steege-2
Forever Cabinets 1
Forever Cabinets-2
Flack 1
Flack 2
Schuerman 1
Schuerman 2
koch 1
koch 2
Kugler 1
Kugler 2
von ahsen 1
von ahsen 2
rhonda staley 1
rhonda staley 2
Magee 1
magee 2
Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.