Timeless style & function

Classic style, timeless elegance and extreme functionality were Jennifer Ferson’s goals when she set out to create a dream kitchen for these homeowners.

Adding 10 more feet onto the existing home gave her plenty of space to work her magic, which also included a butler’s pantry, mudroom and laundry room.

There is no wasted space, said Ferson, owner of Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design in Cedar Falls. It took some time to track down sources and materials that the homeowner wanted, but the result is an impeccably designed and well-appointed kitchen.

“We didn’t rush. We took the time to research, to find the things that she wanted and to make the right choices. We planned out every detail in advance,” Ferson said.

The homeowner wanted the style of the kitchen “to fit the style of the existing house, to look like it belongs, and it does. It flows together really well. My style, well, I like elegance and some traditional, so I guess that makes it transitional,” the owner said.

First on her list was a bigger island. “The kids are getting older, and we were getting crunched at the old island. I’d sometimes have to sit on the edge of the corner. I wanted more space so we could sit down and eat as a family.”

The kitchen’s foundation began with wire-brushed “Juliet” French oak engineered wood flooring from Aayres Flooring. “It’s a lived-in look without a lot of shine,” Ferson noted.

Then Ferson gave the owner the island she dreamed of, topped with a broad slab of “Calacatta Laza.” This quartz is milky white with veining that is distinct but not busy. Six comfortable bar stools with diamond-patterned neutral upholstery fit easily beneath the extended counter top. There’s also plenty of room to prep food and a sink for produce, and a built-in trash bin that opens with a simple knee press. The DuraSurpreme island base is a soft gray called “Mist.”

Throughout the kitchen, the glimmer of gold hardware dresses up the “Linen” DuraSupreme cabinetry. A pair of curvaceous gold pendants are a classic, almost French Provincial touch above the island. “I like the warmth of gold,” she said. Stacked stone is used for the backsplash on the range-and-hood wall, inspired by the home’s fireplace surround.

“Calacatta Laza” quartz is used on remaining kitchen counter tops. Ferson’s process includes mapping out exactly where everything in the kitchen would be stored, based on where and how it is used. There is useful storage for every day-use items, including a pull-out near the range that holds canisters filled with spatulas, in the “Linen” DuraSupreme cabinets.

“I like to keep clutter out of site,” the owner said. “I like being organized. When I’m at the stove, I don’t want to walk across the kitchen to get an item I need.”

One set of cabinets with mullioned glass doors displays heirloom gold-and-white china and milk glass inherited from her grandmother. A storage console in the mudroom echoes the design.

The main kitchen is always sparkling because the butler’s pantry functions as the coffee bar and breakfast-toast-and-peanut-butter station, as well as the baking center where her kids love to make cookies. “There is everything you need right here, so it keeps the kitchen clean, and it’s also a great staging area” for entertaining, the owner said.

Cabinets from the old kitchen were sanded, painted and installed in the pantry, and old light fixtures moved into the pantry and mudroom. A wood-look laminate for the countertop was a practical choice.