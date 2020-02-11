Real-deal farmhouse

Today’s farmhouse style incorporates such classic elements as warmth and simplicity with modern touches such as clean lines and a neutral color palette. The aesthetic mixes vintage and new, but with an eye for beauty and practicality that marries comfort and style.

This new home doesn't just master the modern farmhouse look as a design statement, it’s the real deal: The centerpiece of a busy working farm. The homeowner was reared on the farm and has lived her most of her life. It’s where she and her husband have made a home for their children and an active lifestyle.

While the couple cherishes the many family memories that lingered in the original 100-year-old farmhouse, but major structural problems, including the foundation, and likely unexpected – and expensive to remedy – surprises behind the walls of the old house were considerations against remodeling. “It simply made sense to start new,” said the owner.

Geisler Builders in Hudson built the new farmhouse with landscaping by Wells Hollow. “With an existing farm site already established, Mike did an excellent job of thinking through and considering every detail from the traffic flow of the farm to the views that would be most important. The floor plan works extremely well for us, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of his work,” she explained.