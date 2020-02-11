Real-deal farmhouse

Today’s farmhouse style incorporates such classic elements as warmth and simplicity with modern touches such as clean lines and a neutral color palette. The aesthetic mixes vintage and new, but with an eye for beauty and practicality that marries comfort and style.
This new home doesn't just master the modern farmhouse look as a design statement, it’s the real deal: The centerpiece of a busy working farm. The homeowner was reared on the farm and has lived her most of her life. It’s where she and her husband have made a home for their children and an active lifestyle.
While the couple cherishes the many family memories that lingered in the original 100-year-old farmhouse, but major structural problems, including the foundation, and likely unexpected – and expensive to remedy – surprises behind the walls of the old house were considerations against remodeling. “It simply made sense to start new,” said the owner.
Geisler Builders in Hudson built the new farmhouse with landscaping by Wells Hollow. “With an existing farm site already established, Mike did an excellent job of thinking through and considering every detail from the traffic flow of the farm to the views that would be most important. The floor plan works extremely well for us, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of his work,” she explained.
Tara Bergmann of 2 Guys Interior Focus in Waverly brought that same attention to detail to her work with the homeowner. “She had a list of what she wanted, and we planned our every detail. Aesthetically, there is a cohesive, comfortable look, choice of materials, neutral color palette accented by teal and white woodwork that flows through the open floor plan which creates a calm feeling and is flexible enough for seasonal decorating,” Bergmann said.
The combination living-dining-and kitchen is perfect for family meals, and the homeowners love the welcoming space it creates for family gatherings. Everyone gathers around the island, whether for meal prep or serving. “It’s a critical piece in the kitchen, not only because its handy to use day to day and it’s a focal point, but because it breaks up the traffic flow and keeps people circulating,” Tara noted.
Materials include Echelon cabinetry, a high-definition laminate countertop for durability and glossy subway tile for a sophisticated feel. Coretec luxury vinyl plank flooring is easy to maintain.
A fireplace adds warmth to the living area, and an office connects to the space with French doors. A large table in the office is where the kids do their homework and projects, and it also provides additional seating for large holiday meals.
The large mudroom is another practical space. “It really gets used,” said the homeowner. Kids drop off backpacks, musical instruments and all the stuff they care from home to school and back again, while it’s also where the farm family sheds boots and work gear to prevent dirt being tracked through the house.
“It corrals a lot of stuff and is a big help in keeping the house clean,” the homeowner said.
The homeowners had complete confidence in Tara that the home would come together. “She took the time to understand what was important to us in terms of having a well-thought-out and very functional home that we would enjoy for many years.”
