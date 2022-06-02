Outdoor inspiration

After two years of pandemic living, Americans are finding inspiration in outdoor living. The International Casual Furnishing Association reveals 71 percent of Americans are spending more time and creating more purpose in the backyard.

The new report shows 89% of Americans have outdoor living space, be it porch, patio, deck, garden, balcony, or shared public space. And enhancements that people made in the past year include planting new gardens and trees, buying outdoor furniture, and adding fire pits, seating, and fences. Planned purchases include outdoor lighting, lounge chairs, fire pits, dining tables/chairs, umbrella, sofa, bar plus pillows and rugs.

“Consumers who were thinking about upgrading their outdoor space are doing so now to enjoy their increased time at home in more style and comfort,” said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association.

“The pandemic has not stopped manufacturers from creating new styles and designs, and retailers are working hard to make sure consumers have access to what makes them happy.”

