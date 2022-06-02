Outdoor inspiration

CV HOME & GARDEN MAGAZINE
Summer 2022
After two years of pandemic living, Americans are finding inspiration in outdoor living. The International Casual Furnishing Association reveals 71 percent of Americans are spending more time and creating more purpose in the backyard.
The new report shows 89% of Americans have outdoor living space, be it porch, patio, deck, garden, balcony, or shared public space. And enhancements that people made in the past year include planting new gardens and trees, buying outdoor furniture, and adding fire pits, seating, and fences. Planned purchases include outdoor lighting, lounge chairs, fire pits, dining tables/chairs, umbrella, sofa, bar plus pillows and rugs.
“Consumers who were thinking about upgrading their outdoor space are doing so now to enjoy their increased time at home in more style and comfort,” said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association.
“The pandemic has not stopped manufacturers from creating new styles and designs, and retailers are working hard to make sure consumers have access to what makes them happy.”
Top outdoor design trends
Where there’s smoke. Americans’ wish lists are adding fuel to the fire of the outdoor dining trend. Interest in outdoor dining sets (43%) jumped 15 points from last year (28%).
Mixology under the stars. Americans are eyeing their outdoor spaces as a place to have another round. Last year, just 14% had outdoor bars on their wish lists – but this year, more than 1 in 5 (22%) are wishing for an outdoor haunt, an 8-point leap.
Wide open spaces. More than 7 in 10 of those with an outdoor space (71%) agree they spend a lot more time there compared to a year ago – including 79% of parents. It’s a trend that’s set to grow: More than 9 in 10 Americans with outdoor space (91%) plan to use it even more this year compared to last, including virtually all parents (96%).
Next Gen naturalists. Americans are spending more time outdoors, and younger Americans are leading the charge. Nearly 4 in 5 Americans under 40 (78%) are spending more time in the great outdoors compared to a year ago, compared to 66% of Americans 40 and up.
Moments that matter. Outdoor spaces have become Americans’ go-to for spending time. On average, Americans spend 7 hours per week in their outdoor living space, including nearly half (47%) who spend 10 or more hours.
Outdoor oasis. Americans plan to spend more time grilling (55%) and entertaining friends and family (45%), but more than anything they want to turn outdoor spaces into oases of respite. More than 3 in 5 (61%) plan to use their outdoor living space more this year for relaxation.
Living Room, minus the room. Nearly all (92%) Americans have outdoor furniture and/or accessories on their wish list to buy in the future – even 76% of those without outdoor spaces still have something on their wish list. Outdoor living space wish lists include outdoor lighting (51%, up from 34% in 2021), lounge chairs or chaises (47%, up from 34% in 2021), and fire pits (45%, up from 35% in 2021).
Upgrades. Nearly 2 in 3 (63%, up from 58% in 2021 and 56% in 2019) plan to purchase more furniture and/or accessories for their outdoor living space at some point this year, especially those under 40 (77%, compared to 55% of their older peers). In fact, In the past year alone, nearly 4 in 5 (78%) of those with an outdoor living space have made upgrades to it.
Going green. Americans’ top upgrades to their outdoor space point to a love of nature. The enhancements include planting new trees or plants (39%) and adding a garden space (30%). Others bought new outdoor furniture (28%) or added a fire pit (24%).
Power users. Some have made even more substantial updates to their outdoor space. An impressive 22% added a seating area or updated it with a deck, patio, or porch, while 18% installed a new fence or other divider.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!