Make a statement, create or highlight a focal point with the perfect mirror. Here are six tips for using mirrors in your home.
1. Unusual shapes and sizes can replace more expensive artwork.
2. Hang identical or a series of mirrors on a wall.
3. Use a floor mirror to visually enlarge a space or to add interest. Why not at the end of a hall?
You have free articles remaining.
4. Consider size, finish and color. Don’t be afraid to mix and match styles, shapes and sizes.
5. What will be mirror reflect? Also, hang it from an appropriate height for the space; mirror placement may be higher or lower to capture the reflection you want. Remember hang with proper wire and hangers so the mirror rests securely against the wall.
6. A big mirror in a small space will visually enlarge the space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.