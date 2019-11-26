{{featured_button_text}}

Make a statement, create or highlight a focal point with the perfect mirror. Here are six tips for using mirrors in your home.

1. Unusual shapes and sizes can replace more expensive artwork.

2. Hang identical or a series of mirrors on a wall.

3. Use a floor mirror to visually enlarge a space or to add interest. Why not at the end of a hall?

4. Consider size, finish and color. Don’t be afraid to mix and match styles, shapes and sizes.

5. What will be mirror reflect? Also, hang it from an appropriate height for the space; mirror placement may be higher or lower to capture the reflection you want. Remember hang with proper wire and hangers so the mirror rests securely against the wall.

6. A big mirror in a small space will visually enlarge the space.

