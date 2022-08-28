Mid-century modernization

After the children are tucked into their beds, there are nights when the homeowner sits at the top of the stairs, looks out over the main level below and gives a deep sigh of satisfaction.

“I look around and think, ‘it turned out better than even I imagined.’ It feels so light. I literally say everyday how much I loved how it turned out,” she said.

The homeowners brought in interior designer Katie Lewis on the ground floor to decide how best to redesign and update the living space and kitchen in the mid-century modern style home, built in 1977.

They wanted more natural light, a better traffic flow and a new kitchen. Lewis, owner of 319 Décor and Design in Grundy Center, told them the fireplace needed to go.

“It was huge, dark red brick and dominated the living room. It was very awkwardly placed between the living room, dining room and kitchen and the base wrapped around the foot of the stairs. There was no way to comfortably arrange furniture, and the traffic flow was awkward. There was wood paneling, too,” said Lewis.

Removing the paneling and fireplace gave Lewis a new canvas to create a fireplace wall with an ultra-thin modern insert surrounded by Ellis + Fisher Ledger Stone Crystal White stone veneer siding. Light blue wall-to-wall carpeting was replaced with “Canyon Lodge” Mohawk engineered wood plans in “Golden Hickory.”

Narrow, tall windows are framed in black and left free of window treatments. New railings and balusters were installed on the staircase.

In the dining area, a sliding glass door was installed to bring in additional light. “There’s no natural light in the kitchen, so that change immediately brought in more light,” the homeowner said. “It’s feels more spacious and comfortable, and a place where we can sit down and eat and it still looks nice.”

Lewis changed the kitchen’s footprint, and “the key was using the space the right way.” A bathroom and full closet was reallocated to create a walk-in pantry and ½ bath. “The pantry is a stunner, a little bit grand and provides a lot of additional storage and keeps the kitchen from looking cluttered,” the designer noted. JD Furniture built the custom pantry.

An island adds more function and storage in the kitchen, as well as the perfect spot for meals with their 3- and 5-year-old children. It perfectly coordinates with “Pendleton” Showplace cabinetry, “Statuario” Massa Quartz countertops and Legno Wheaton Limestone backsplash that is a classic geometric pattern in soft neutrals. Black hardware and black geometric kitchen pendants are stylish choices.

“I love rustic wood, but I love modern touches, too, and some traditional touches. Part of me wanted to play it safe in the kitchen, with Katie encouraging me to take a risk or two. I trusted her to guide me in what would look best,” the homeowner said.

Lewis added, “It was very important to get it right, especially details in the kitchen. I was a good mediator, keeping within her vision and encouraging her to trust the process.”

Now the homeowner’s quest to find the perfect chocolate chip cookie is a joy in her new kitchen. “I’m getting close, and there’s plenty of space for the kids to pull up stools to help.”