These heavenly blue hues are beautiful as a winter sky, but won’t give you the chills.

Inspired by the heavens, this beautiful shade of blue is being used as a neutral by designers to create calming, comforting and serene environments.

This blue can be sophisticated and contemporary for main living areas, even kitchens, or innocent and fragile for a nursery or child’s room. Pair it with darker shades of blue to create a room with presence, or build on the dreamy palette with other soft pastels such as lavender, to create a layered effect. Pale blue with cream or white is classic.

Complete the look — or use the color as an accent — with accessories from pillows to paintings and table lamps to tile in shades of soft blue.