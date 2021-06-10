 Skip to main content
Get your char on!
ENTERTAINING

Get your char on!

Grilling is a primal instinct – and a summertime ritual.

And every backyard grillmaster worth their seasoned salt keeps a few easy – but delicious – recipes in their chef's apron pocket, like these recipes from Chef Jim Nadeau. So fire up the grill! These are meals your family will want every night, but are just as great for entertaining guests.

And yes, it’s easy to mess up on the grill, no matter how good you are with the tongs. Nadeau, who is executive chef at Jorgensen Plaza/Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls, has shared his grilling tips to avoid those mistakes.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Mozzarella and Grilled Beef Steak Tomatoes

4 each 5-ounce fresh chicken breasts

1 cup Italian dressing

1-gallon zipper-locking plastic food storage bag

4  each 1-ounce slices of fresh Belgioioso Mozzarella cheese

1 large beef steak tomato, cut into 4 slices

Place 4 chicken breasts in the zipper-locking plastic bag and add Italian dressing. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight in the refrigerator.

Place chicken breasts on the grill and cook for 4 minutes on one side. Flip the chicken breast to the other side. Spray tomato slices with cooking spray and place on the grill. After 2 minute,s turn the tomatoes. After 4 to 6 minutes, turn chicken over and check the internal temp using a meat thermometer inserted into thickest part. It should read 165 F.

Place slices of Mozzarella on top of each chicken breast to melt. Top with grilled tomatoes and serve.

Serves 4.

Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa

For Mango Salsa:

1 cup frozen mango cubes

2 tablespoon minced red onion

1 tablespoon minced green pepper

1 tablespoon minced red pepper

½ jalapeno, minced

Mix all ingredients together in a medium size bowl and hold refrigerated for service

For Salmon:

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Juice from 1 lemon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1-gallon zipper-locking plastic food storage bag

4 each 4- or 5-ounces salmon fillets

Add ingredients, except salmon, in the gallon bag and mix together marinade. Add the salmon fillets to the bag and marinate for 30 minute. Grill for 3 minutes on one side; turn and grill for 3 minutes on the other, or until internal temp reads 145 F on a meat thermometer.

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops

½ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Juice from 1 orange and the zest

½ tablespoon of tarragon, fresh or dry

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 gallon zipper-locking plastic bag

4 each 4- to 5-ounces boneless pork chops

4 fluid ounces your favorite barbecue sauce 

Place all ingredients in the gallon bag, except chops, and mix together. Add chops to the bag, close and marinate for 30 to 40 minutes. (Chops can be marinated overnight in the refrigerator.)

Heat up the grill. Place chops on grill and grill for 3 to 5 minutes on one side, then turn chops and grill 4 minutes more, or until the internal temp is 145 F on a meat thermometer inserted at the thickest part of the meat.

Brush chops with your favorite barbecue sauce and serve.

Serves 4. 

Grilled Shrimp with Cherry Tomatoes

20 16-20 frozen peeled and de-veined shrimp, tail on and thawed

20 each cherry tomatoes

1 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1 each lemon juice and zest 

1 gallon zipper-locking plastic bag

4 wooden long skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Place all ingredients in plastic bag and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Skewer shrimp on soaked wooden skewers, alternating shrimp and tomatoes. Grill for 3 minutes each side until shrimp reaches an internal temp of 145 F when tested with a meat thermometer. Serve.

Serves 4. 

Grilling techniques

When grilling vegetables — especially smaller ones — use skewers, a grill pan, or wrap them in foil. These methods will prevent vegetables from falling through the grates on your grill.

Always presoak wooden skewers in fresh water for 30 minutes. This will prevent the skewers from burning up on the grill.

Grilling temperatures for beef steak based on 1-inch steaks:

Rare (125 F) -- Grill for 6 minutes, then flip for additional 3-4 minutes.

Medium rare (130-135 F) -- Grill for 6 minutes, then flip and grill for an additional 4 to 5 minutes.

Medium (140-145 F) -- Grill for 7 minutes, then flip and grill for an additional 5 to 6 minutes.

Medium well (150 -155 F) -- Grill for 8 minutes, then flip and grill for additional 6 to 7 minutes.

Well done (160 F) -- Grill for 9 minutes, then flip and grill for an additional 7-8 minutes.

When grilling proteins always patting steaks, poultry and seafood dry, this removes moisture and allows them to get a good sear (yes, even if they've been marinating). If there's too much moisture on the surface, the product will steam instead of sear, or flame up because of too much oil.

How to get the perfect grill marks

1. Make sure that your grates have a recent coating of cooking oil.

2. Get your grill hot. Preheat your grill for at least 15 minutes on high with the lid closed.

3. Place your meat and vegetables on the grill. Let them sear. As they release from the grill naturally, you are ready for the next step. If there is a tug, it isn’t ready.

4. Turn your meat or vegetables one quarter turn, or 45 degrees. Use the center of the meat or vegetable as the axis point. This will help your cross hatch align. Let sear for a few additional minutes. This step won’t be as long as the first.

5. Now flip to finish the cook. You can repeat the process to create sear marks on the the other side. But be careful not to overcook.

Make your house a home

