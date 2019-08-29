White fireplaces are suddenly the ‘in’ design idea for fall.
Who doesn’t love a fireplace? And a white fireplace can fit easily into most home decorating styles from traditional and farmhouse to industrial and modern. Its classic good looks can brighten up a room, add emphasis to a hearth, compliment exposed wood beams and create visual contrast.
