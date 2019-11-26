Indigo is an intense blue, but it’s perfect for creating a calm and soothing atmosphere. It’s a trend-setting color that can be moody and inky, or lean toward dark coastal blue, blue-gray or even have violet undertones.
Use the color as a backdrop, or paint trim or accent furniture pieces in indigo for impact with Benjamin Moore’s “Newbury Port Blue” or “Hale Navy,” Valspar’s “Boisterous Blue” or Sherwin Williams’ “Navy.” Dutch Boy offers shades like “Dashing Blue” or “Plume Purple,’ while two good choices from Pittsburgh Paints are “Victory Blue” and “Chinese Porcelain.”
Indigo velvet upholstery is simply dreamy, while accessories add dollops of rich color.
