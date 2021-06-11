Redefining cool

Refreshing. Cool. Fun.
Those three words often come up in conversations with homeowners describing why they took the plunge and hired Splash Pool & Spa in Cedar Rapids to build in-ground swimming pools in their backyards.
“It’s the fun place where everyone wants to hang out,” said the owner of a new custom concrete pool that is perfectly integrated with its surroundings. “I didn’t want a bright pool or dark pool – I wanted to see the bottom. I’m very pleased, and I love the way it looks.”
She also wanted the simplicity of a classic rectangular shape. Mosaic pool tile trim has the appearance of natural stone, while the deck is colored, stamped concrete. Pops of marine blue from umbrellas and chaise lounges are reflected in the calm pool.
The saltwater pool measures 20- by 45-feet and holds roughly 25,000 gallons of water. Depth ranges from 3-feet-6-inches to 6 feet. Features include a lap lane and shallow tanning ledge or sun shelf, as well as LED bubblers, lights and deck jets that add another layer of fun. An automated cover keeps the pool safe and clean when not in use.
“The sun shelf has been awesome – the kids love it,” the owner said.
At another residential pool built by Splash Pool & Spa, colorful floats of all sizes and shapes are stacked up and awaiting the homeowners’ 10 grandchildren. The 20- by 40-feet, 20,000-gallon salt water pool is the family’s backyard getaway, where a water slide amps up the excitement. A covered outdoor kitchen is a great place for a breather.
“The backyard is now the hub for family gatherings. This is the first full summer that we’ve really used it, and it definitely does get used,” the owner said.
The depth is from 3-feet-6-inches to 5 feet. Decking is gray concrete and the pool features deck jets, a tanning ledge, LED lights and a great view.
At a rural retreat, a row of colorful Adirondack chairs on the gray concrete deck provides a perch for kids and adults gathered to lounge poolside. On a hot, sunny day, the pool looks cool-blue and welcoming. “We all love it, espeically the grandkids,” the pool owners said.
They opted for a large, 24- by 50-feet in-ground pool that holds about 30,000 gallons of water. Depth is from 3-feet-6-inches to 5 feet to 3-feet-6-inches to 8 feet, with shallow sides. There’s a sport pool area and a deep end, as well as a tanning ledge, raised jump wall, two waterfalls, LED lights, LED bubblers, a slide and automated controls.
