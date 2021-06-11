Redefining cool

Refreshing. Cool. Fun.

Those three words often come up in conversations with homeowners describing why they took the plunge and hired Splash Pool & Spa in Cedar Rapids to build in-ground swimming pools in their backyards.

“It’s the fun place where everyone wants to hang out,” said the owner of a new custom concrete pool that is perfectly integrated with its surroundings. “I didn’t want a bright pool or dark pool – I wanted to see the bottom. I’m very pleased, and I love the way it looks.”

She also wanted the simplicity of a classic rectangular shape. Mosaic pool tile trim has the appearance of natural stone, while the deck is colored, stamped concrete. Pops of marine blue from umbrellas and chaise lounges are reflected in the calm pool.

The saltwater pool measures 20- by 45-feet and holds roughly 25,000 gallons of water. Depth ranges from 3-feet-6-inches to 6 feet. Features include a lap lane and shallow tanning ledge or sun shelf, as well as LED bubblers, lights and deck jets that add another layer of fun. An automated cover keeps the pool safe and clean when not in use.

“The sun shelf has been awesome – the kids love it,” the owner said.