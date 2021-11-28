Post-and-frame perfection

When it was time to build, these owners were certain about three things: They wanted an open floor plan, a minimalist interior, and at the top of the list, a post frame home.

They enlisted Gingerich Post & Frame of New Hartford in their plans. While the owner acted as general contractor, Gingerich delivered on their promise for a beautiful, custom, cost-effective and energy-efficient home that will stand the test of time.

“Post frame construction is different than traditional construction. We’re able to create big, open spaces that so many people like, and it’s much quicker to build that a traditional home,” said Megan Gingerich.

Traditional, stick-frame homes are often built on top of a basement foundation to spread out the weight. A post frame home doesn’t require a basement and stands strong on the support of the posts alone, according to Gingerich, and allows for flexibility in placing interior walls.

Gingerich homes are built with high-quality lumber and 26-gauge steel.

This exterior features stacked stone surrounding posts that heighten the residential appearance. The dark gray metal siding is accentuated by the warm, honey-colored front door with sidelights and exposed framing.

Step across the threshold and the interior is wide open with a minimalist design style. The color scheme is contemporary and streamlined in black and white. Deep-toned, epoxied concrete floors shine underfoot throughout the main level. Tall windows are rimmed in black trim, framing a view of the home’s view of a rural setting and water at the back of the house where the main living area is located. A second focal point is the white fireplace wall with its black fireplace wall bisecting the windows.

The hub of the home is the custom kitchen where two islands hold court. One island holds the cooktop with a stainless steel hood, while the other has a sink, plenty of space for meal prep and cleanup and stools that slide out of the way under the counter. Both islands are finished in black and topped with Cambrian quartz. On either side of the islands, white custom cabinetry provides additional storage, again with Cambrian quartz countertops.

A metal staircase with wood steps rises up to the second-story loft that now houses a recreation area. Eventually a guest bedroom and office will be installed.

