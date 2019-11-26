The term “biophilia,” an affinity for the living world, was coined back in the 1980s by American biologist and author E.O. Wilson. We have an instinctive drive to connect with nature, he said, and the more we connect, the happier we are. That’s why a walk in the woods can feel so good, or a sit on a quiet beach.
In our homes, we might try to bring the outside in with a potted tree, some herbs on the window sill, perhaps floral wallpaper or landscape art. That’s especially important as we move indoors for the long winter months.
Lighting is a great way to bring a biophilic element into a room.
If you like the idea of that stick fixture, check out Serena & Lily’s Vero pendant made of wispy woven rattan twigs. All Modern has the Organique chandelier, a freeform ‘nest’ of rubbed bronze. Arteriors Home has the Tilda fixture made of whitewashed wood sticks, and the Wichita floor lamp crafted of downed teak tree trunks.
Brooklyn’s Nea Studio has found a formula for treating green marine algae so it becomes firm yet malleable. Designer Nina Edwards Anker handcrafts the algae into light shades that cast a warm glow. Anker has also created a solar chandelier made from shells and photovoltaic modules; hang the fixture in a window and it becomes a solar clock, turning on at dusk. Passing breezes make it a wind chime, too.
Murals can showcase nature dramatically; they work well in family rooms, hallways or bedrooms. For something unusual, consider Flavor Paper’s Saguaro Sessions collection. The studio’s founder, Jon Sherman, and photographer Boone Speed were inspired by a trip to Saguaro National Park to make wallpapers that showcase macro photography of gemstones and minerals, with the crystalline structures creating unique patterns in extreme close-up.
Roche Bobois’ Bois Paradis collection from Maison Lacroix features wood cabinets and screens, and upholstered seating, printed with a woodland scene. On the casegoods and tables, the pattern is in silhouette, giving them an air of mystery.
And to bring the outdoors in via scent, Otherland has soy-based candles with scents of smoke, wood fires, grass and desert sand.
Source: Associated Press
