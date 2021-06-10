Backyard bash

A summer bash doesn’t need a theme, but you can easily amp up the style and appeal and make it all seem sooo effortless. Use a yard or two of pretty fabric to spread down the center of the dining table. Mix and match choices of dinnerware, napkins and glassware and other tableware.

Create gorgeous – and summery – centerpieces for the table by filling glass vases with lemons and topping with fresh or faux blooms. Scatter whole lemons or other fruits and candles (in holders and jars) around the table for effect.

Stringing lights above the dining area adds to the festive, party atmosphere.

Make food part of your tablescape. For example, arrange cheeses, nuts, fruit, rustic bread, homemade crackers, etc., or appetizers on bread boards or vintage trays. Let guests help themselves by placing the filled boards up and down the table and perhaps near the beverage station.

The menu

A grilled main dish is a given at a summer party. Be sure and prep in advance – forming patties, marinating meats, etc. Sides should include such summer bounty as fresh green beans, corn, peppers and other vegetables prepared on the grill or used to make salads and other easy-to-prepare dishes that are big on flavor.