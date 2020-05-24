HOA president can't calm down callers

Sadly, Travis has found himself using drugs and living a life of crime now, so I guess breaking up was a blessing.

Recently, I found out that he is in prison. I wrote him a letter of support and also sent him a care package. I made it clear that I am coming from the perspective of friendship.

I am wondering if I am “too nice” to this guy? It really didn’t end well between us. He’s really never apologized, but I guess I just love him that much.

He has no family, so I just wanted to be there for him. Did I overdo it?

— Overly Caring Ex-girlfriend

Dear Overly Caring: “Travis” does not sound like a good bet. All of his lesser qualities (the cheating, lying, etc.) are likely to be amplified in prison.

You are probably not the only woman who cares about Travis, and it might help you to assume that he probably has other pen pals.

It is kind of you to get in touch, but if your contact with him compels you to put the brakes on your own progress and personal development, then you are basically incarcerating yourself along with him. That would not be good for you.