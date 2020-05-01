High school senior hears hard wisdom

Dear Amy: My beautiful high school senior is having a hard time.
When she was in elementary school, she announced that she would be the high school valedictorian. She has kept her vow. She volunteers for many organizations, tutors middle-school students, is an athlete, and is on the mock trial and academic team.
Her intense discipline, vision, and hard work paid off.
Because of the current national crisis, she will not be able to attend any of the end-of-year banquets, give her farewell speeches, go to prom, walk at graduation, or go to parties.
When she shared her disappointment with a beloved relative, this person responded: “Welcome to adult life. You will discover disappointments at every turn. How you handle bad luck and disappointments will determine your long-term success.”
Even though I agree with the advice, it feels cold and uncaring.
I know I can’t fix this, but what can her mother and I do to help her get through her disappointments?
— Sad Dad
Dear Dad: Your “beloved relative” did my job for me.
Every word of what that person said is absolutely true. This is NOT what a hurting teenager wants to hear, but I assure you — this “cold and unfeeling” wisdom will come back to her time and time again. Eventually, she will be grateful for it.
I would add one thing. Even though your daughter will miss the public accolades and experiences that she so sincerely deserves to receive, she will always have this: She gets to spend the rest of her life being HER — the accomplished, caring, smart and kind person who (along with countless young people around the world), caught a very tough break.
Dear Amy: My husband, “Stan,” has been divorced from his ex-wife for 30 years. He had children with her, but he doesn’t really know them (he wasn’t allowed to visit, and he couldn’t afford a lawyer).
Stan and I have two adult children together.
Our daughter found one of her half-sisters. I am very happy for her. They are starting to visit one another and seem to enjoy each other’s company.
We recently found out that our daughter has begun a relationship with her father’s ex-wife. Stan was hurt and feels betrayed by our daughter.
It now appears that his ex-wife has visited our daughter and our grandchild!
Of course, if she was our daughter’s mother or stepmother, it would make sense. We don’t understand this.
— Wondering Parents
Dear Wondering: Your husband doesn’t have a relationship with his (first-born) children. Despite the challenges surrounding the divorce, he could have made overtures to them in adulthood — much as your daughter has done.
Your daughter’s relationship with her half-sister has quite naturally expanded to include other family members. It is not surprising that you would both feel threatened by this. In addition to “sharing” your daughter and grandchild with another parental figure, your husband may fear that an alternate version of this long-ago history may emerge.
You have no choice but to accept this relationship, even if it bothers you.
