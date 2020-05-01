High school senior hears hard wisdom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: My beautiful high school senior is having a hard time.

When she was in elementary school, she announced that she would be the high school valedictorian. She has kept her vow. She volunteers for many organizations, tutors middle-school students, is an athlete, and is on the mock trial and academic team.

Her intense discipline, vision, and hard work paid off.

Because of the current national crisis, she will not be able to attend any of the end-of-year banquets, give her farewell speeches, go to prom, walk at graduation, or go to parties.

When she shared her disappointment with a beloved relative, this person responded: “Welcome to adult life. You will discover disappointments at every turn. How you handle bad luck and disappointments will determine your long-term success.”

Even though I agree with the advice, it feels cold and uncaring.

I know I can’t fix this, but what can her mother and I do to help her get through her disappointments?

— Sad Dad

Dear Dad: Your “beloved relative” did my job for me.