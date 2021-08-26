Here Are 16 Must-Have Condiments That We Can't Live Without

You're all set for an amazing dinner. You have fresh vegetables, freshly-baked bread, and a quality cut from the butcher. But it's still missing something... condiments! Fortunately, we've got you covered with 16 condiments that go beyond mustard and ketchup.
1. Gator Hammock Hot Sauce
With a distinct vinegary, Cajun heat, Gator Sauce mixes garlic, peppers, and a unique blend of spices that add zing to anything from eggs to tacos.
2. Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning
Not just for making a creamy, classic dressing, ranch seasoning can be used to dust tortilla chips and upgrade mashed potatoes.
3. Chick Fil-A Sauce
You've probably ordered enough creamy, savory Chick Fil-A Sauce to sink a ship, so just buy a whole bottle to make frozen chicken fingers taste more like what you really want.
4. Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce
Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce blends sesame oil, ginger, mirin, and more in this vegan sauce that provides the umami profile foodies crave.
5. Japanese Mayo
Kewpie Japanese Mayo is made with just yolks instead of the whole egg. This makes for a savory taste even avid mayonnaise haters will enjoy.
6. Dukes Mayo
Duke's mayo contains more egg yolks than the average mayo and slips in some vinegar and paprika that make it a southern US favorite.
7. McCormick Salad Supreme
Though the name might suggest otherwise, McCormick Salad Supreme has a lot of uses. By mixing Romano cheese with savory spices, it's perfect for pasta and poultry.
8. Garlic Expressions
Unless you're allergic or a vampire, your dishes could probably stand more garlic. Garlic Expressions is a vinaigrette made from California's finest garlic that gives sauces and salads a flavor you don't get with fresh or powdered garlic.
9. Freddy's Fry Sauce
Slathered on burgers or used for dipping diner-style shoestring fries, Freddy's Fry Sauce is every food's friend. The mix of mayo, ketchup, seasonings, and a dash of pickle juice will make you want to drown your food.
10. Chipotle Lime Avocado Mayo
This spread is mayo only by definition. Chipotle Lime Avocado Mayo adds the tang of lime, the zing of hot peppers, and the richness of avocado oil to sandwiches, salads, and homemade dips.
11. Cento Hoagie Spread
I bet you were expecting more mayo. Nope! Made from spicy cherry peppers preserved in vinegar, Cento Hoagie Spread adds livens up chicken, tuna, and whatever else you want to pile on bread.
12. Kraft Garlic Aioli
If you want golden garlic goodness without roasting garlic for an hour, Kraft Garlic Aioli packs all that flavor into a bottle you just have to reach into your fridge for to achieve.
13. Whataburger Spicy Ketchup
Another fast food behemoth, Whataburger Spicy Ketchup livens up the classic condiment with jalapenos — fit for any spice fiend's arsenal.
14. Angelo Pietro Original Dressing
This is true fusion food. Angelo Pietro Original Dressing combines Italian black olives and East Asian rice vinegar for a taste bud punch on vegetables, pasta salad, meats, and more.
15. Mike's Hot Honey
Perfect for peaches, pizza, waffles, and chicken, Mike's Hot Honey is a sweet and spicy treat any time of day.
16. Sriracha
Along with Tabasco, Sriracha has been the start of many a pepper head's long love affair. While there are lots of Sriracha sauces out there, Huy Fong's sweet, spicy, garlicky recipe makes it one of the most versatile sauces in any kitchen. Bonus! This pack comes with to-go bottles!
Pack your pantry with any of these sauces for your everyday cooking. Whether you just need something to dip chips in or complex flavors to impress on date night, there's a little something for everyone to enjoy.
We hope you enjoy the products we recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase a product mentioned in this article.