Here Are 16 Must-Have Condiments That We Can't Live Without

5. Japanese Mayo

Kewpie Japanese Mayo is made with just yolks instead of the whole egg. This makes for a savory taste even avid mayonnaise haters will enjoy.

6. Dukes Mayo

Duke's mayo contains more egg yolks than the average mayo and slips in some vinegar and paprika that make it a southern US favorite.

7. McCormick Salad Supreme

Though the name might suggest otherwise, McCormick Salad Supreme has a lot of uses. By mixing Romano cheese with savory spices, it's perfect for pasta and poultry.

8. Garlic Expressions

Unless you're allergic or a vampire, your dishes could probably stand more garlic. Garlic Expressions is a vinaigrette made from California's finest garlic that gives sauces and salads a flavor you don't get with fresh or powdered garlic.

9. Freddy's Fry Sauce