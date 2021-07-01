Healthy diets should include trace amounts of iodine

Dear Doctor: I like trying the different kinds of salt that are available these days, but my grandmother says that unless you use iodized salt, you don’t get enough iodine in your diet, which is dangerous. Is she right? What happens if you don’t get enough?

Dear Reader: Your grandmother is correct that iodine, which is a mineral, is an essential part of our diet. It’s also a trace element. These are chemical micronutrients that the body needs in very small amounts for the proper functioning of a wide range of metabolic and physiological processes. Iodine is essential to the production of thyroid hormones, which affect all of the cells of the human body. They regulate metabolism; play a role in heart rate, respiration and body temperature; and they are crucial to the formation of the central nervous system and skeletons of fetuses and infants.

A deficit of iodine in the diet can cause your thyroid gland to become enlarged, a condition known as goiter. It’s often the first symptom of iodine deficiency. A goiter looks like a swelling on the throat, just below the larynx. It can develop when, due to a lack of iodine, the thyroid gland grows larger in an effort to produce more hormones.