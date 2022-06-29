 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, causes arm injury

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bull bison gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone National Park this week, park officials said.

The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said.

A video of the encounter posted on social media appeared to show the man was behind the bison when it charged other members of his party. The man ran up and appeared to be trying to keep himself between the bison and his family when the bison pursued a child who tried to run away. The man grabbed the child and was thrown by the bison while still holding the child. They both got up and ran away. The man's arm was injured, park officials said.

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, park officials said. His name was not released.

The incident is under investigation.

This is the second time this year that a visitor got too close to a bison and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual, park officials said.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet (3 meters) of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

Bison are unpredictable, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal and can run three times faster than humans, park officials said. The park requires people to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals, including bison and moose, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

