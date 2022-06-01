 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin judge upholds legality of private election grants

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin circuit court judge ruled Wednesday that it was legal for private grants from a group funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to be sent to the Democratic stronghold of Madison to help it run the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke affirmed an earlier decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission rejecting a complaint challenging the grant money from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life as illegal bribery. It is the latest in a series of court rulings, both in Wisconsin and nationally, upholding the legality of the private grant money.

The lawsuit challenging that ruling as it pertained to Madison was brought on behalf of five voters by Erick Kaardal, a former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota, who is an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society. Kaardal also filed four nearly identical lawsuits challenging the grant money being awarded in four other heavily Democratic cities: Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay. Those cases are all pending. The one targeting the grant money in Madison is the first to have a ruling.

People are also reading…

President Joe Biden won battleground Wisconsin over Donald Trump by just under 21,000 votes. That victory has been upheld by numerous courts, survived recounts ordered by Trump as well as independent and partisan reviews. Much of the attention from Republicans since Trump's loss has focused on the propriety of the Zuckerberg-funded grant money.

Ehlke ruled that nothing in Wisconsin law prohibited the acceptance of private funding to help run elections. He also rejected arguments that the money went to communities to help Democrats, noting that the grant money went to any community that applied for it, regardless of how its residents tend to vote.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life gave $8.8 million in grants to Wisconsin’s five largest cities — all Democratic strongholds that voted for Biden over Trump — as part of more than $10 million it gave to over 200 communities statewide. No community that applied for a grant in Wisconsin was turned down.

“There is nothing in the record demonstrating that the CTCL money was used to disadvantage certain populations over others," the judge said in delivering his ruling orally from the bench two weeks after arguments were held. He noted that numerous federal courts have rejected similar arguments, including one in Wisconsin that denied a lawsuit filed by Kaardal seeking to block the use of the money prior to the 2020 election.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to take a similar case shortly after the election. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed a third case over the grants last year.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill this year to make it illegal for private grant money to be used to help run elections, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it. Ehlke noted the introduction of the bill in his ruling to buttress his finding that the law allowed for the acceptance of the grant money.

“Quite obviously, the Legislature introduced this bill because nothing in existing Wisconsin law prohibited these things," he said.

Kaardal has been an active force among those who are trying to sow doubt about Biden's victory over Trump in Wisconsin. Kaardal has also worked with former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman on his taxpayer-funded investigation into the election. Kaardal also sued unsuccessfully in 2021 to overturn Biden’s win in Wisconsin.

Also last week, the Thomas More Society filed lawsuits alleging that the same five cities illegally used absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule within weeks in a case that could determine the legality of drop boxes.

Kaardal indicated after the ruling Wednesday that his focus was on preventing the use of drop boxes in the fall election and he may drop the pending cases in the four other cities related to the grant money received in 2020.

“Moving on — 2022,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1%  who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID.  A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

The White House has announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season. The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive. More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections. Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow

Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow

Stagflation. It was the dreaded “S word” of the 1970s. For Americans of a certain age, it conjures memories of painfully long lines at gas stations and shuttered factories. Stagflation is the bitterest of pills: High inflation mixes with a weak job market to cause a toxic brew that punishes consumers and befuddles economists. For decades, most economists didn’t think such a nasty concoction was even possible. But a confluence of events has economists reaching back to the days of disco and the bleak high-inflation, high-unemployment economy of nearly a half century ago. Few think stagflation is in sight. But as a longer-term threat, it can no longer be dismissed.

Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. The move away from daily cleaning gained traction during the pandemic, and industry insiders say it's driven by customer preferences. But others say it has more to do with profit and has allowed hotels to cut their number of housekeepers. The change comes at a time when many of the mostly immigrant women who take these jobs are still reeling from lost work during coronavirus shutdowns.

Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky,' an amusing look at life's ironies

Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky,' an amusing look at life's ironies

Almost everyone has a dysfunctional family, but few expose their relatives’ funny, embarrassing and even disturbing quirks quite like humorist David Sedaris. In a new collection of essays called “Happy-Go-Lucky" Sedaris is simultaneously amusing and brutal while he unflinchingly exposes life’s ironies, writes Associated Press reviewer Anita Snow. His large Greek American family from North Carolina and his boyfriend Hugh form a sometimes awkward but loving ensemble cast. In this latest essay collection Sedaris also weighs in on life during the coronavirus pandemic, painting a somewhat troubling picture of life in America today.

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

Black communities have been hit especially hard amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. The sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death," Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the Philadelphia's traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt before the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.

Ex-rebel frontrunner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties

Ex-rebel frontrunner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties

Colombians will pick from six candidates in a presidential ballot being held Sunday amid a generalized feeling the country is heading in the wrong direction. The latest opinion polls suggest that front-running leftist Gustavo Petro could get 40% of the votes, with a 15-point lead over his closest rival. But the senator needs 50% to avoid a run-off election in June against the second place finisher. His main rival through most of the campaign has been Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who is backed by most of Colombia’s traditional parties and is running on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common mistakes grillers need to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News