 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

  • 0
Wisconsin-Abortion

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Gov. Evers on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that’s more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in action by lawmakers.

 Scott Bauer - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that’s more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal.

Republicans legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action during the special session. They ignored other special session that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.

“This isn’t about politics — it’s about empathy, compassion, and doing the right thing,” Evers said in a statement. “It’s about making sure the people we care about get the healthcare they need when they need it.”

All of the Republicans running in the Aug. 9 primary to challenge Evers support a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions for circumstances such as rape or incest. Republicans are expected to retain their strong legislative majority following the November election.

People are also reading…

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately reply to messages seeking their reaction to Evers’ special session call. Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in May that he would like to see exceptions for rape and incest if Wisconsin’s ban on abortion takes effect, signaling future political fights over the scope of the ban should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Evers called on the Legislature to meet on June 22 to repeal the dormant 1849 law that makes abortion a criminal offense except to save the recipient's life. If the Supreme Court repeals repeals Roe, as was detailed in a leaked draft opinion, the state law would go back into effect.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“We can’t wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep,” Evers said. “We must act now.”

Wisconsin's abortion ban law is expected to be challenged in court should Roe be overturned. One major question is how that ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman's emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

Evers and other supporters of abortion rights have pointed to polls that show widespread support for keeping abortion legal. A Marquette University Law School poll last year found that 61% of Wisconsin residents support the right to an abortion “in all or most cases.”

“It’s time to listen to the people of Wisconsin and to act to protect our freedoms, our health, our lives and our futures," said Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, in a statement supporting Evers' special session call.

Find more AP coverage of the abortion issue at https://apnews.com/hub/abortion

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team has COVID-19. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion Monday by Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead attorney. The judge said she didn't want to further delay jury selection, which has slogged on for two months. McNeill said that decision violates Cruz's right to a fair trial. The trial is over whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life for the murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High four years ago.

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday states that Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimation of 2034. The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts warn against social media weed killing hack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News