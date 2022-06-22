 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to end session on abortion ban

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin's ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.

People are also reading…

The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are 'dad jokes' good for your health?

Are 'dad jokes' good for your health?

If your child said, "I'm hungry," would you reply, "Hello, Hungry, I'm Dad"? If yes, you've committed a dad joke — and that might be good for you and those around you.

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

Watch Now: Related Video

Coffee alternatives that will still kickstart your day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News