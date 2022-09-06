What's killing the Cedar Valley? Local heart disease deaths surpass national average

Second in a series

CEDAR FALLS — Hundreds came out to show support and raise funds to fight heart disease at the 2022 Cedar Valley Heart Walk.

The walk, held Aug. 20 at Prairie Lakes Park, saw a combination of caregivers, health care providers and perhaps most prominent of all, patients and families of those who’ve died from the leading cause of death in America.

That includes people like Tanya Greiner, who lost her grandmother, Carol Kelley, 10 years ago to a heart attack. Kelley, who was a nurse from Dike, inspired Greiner to pursue her profession.

“My grandma was a nurse. And as a nurse, we assumed she knew how to take care of herself and what to look for,” Greiner said. “But in reality, nurses are the worst patients.”

He grandmother is also the reason she has attended the Heart Walk every year since her passing.

“She was the matriarch of our family,” Greiner said. “She was the glue that held everybody together, and since then it hasn’t been the same.”

As it is nationally, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the Cedar Valley, claiming 11,990 lives between 1999 and 2020 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data also show the Cedar Valley experiences a higher death rate from heart disease than the national average – 247.5 deaths per 100,000 people to the national average of 211.

Heart disease can refer to a variety of ailments affecting the cardiovascular system. These include high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction (heart attack) and congestive heart failure. It can also include diabetes, which can affect the flow of blood vessels to the heart.

According to Dr. Khalil Anouti, a cardiologist for UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, factors contributing to the Cedar Valley’s problem with heart disease include poor diet, stress and lack of exercise. Anouti, who recieved his medical training in Philadelphia and Cincinnati, noted the stark contrasts between those cities and the Cedar Valley in regards to access to healthy food.

“A lot of people here do their own cooking. The area has a lot of farms and farmers that work hard and live off the foods that they sow,” Anouti said. “But in reality, if you look at a lot of the restaurants in the area, they don’t offer healthy food.”

While the choices of the individual are always a factor, Anouti said that socioeconomic factors are often at play with heart disease patients, and he’s seen that at his office. A lower income can result in diminished access to healthy food. Meanwhile, other preventive measures can be made more complicated by economics.

Exercise is a key component to a healthy heart, but demanding work and multiple jobs can cut into time and energy. The demanding pace, Anouti explained, can have adverse effects on diet and activity, leading to greater risk of heart disease.

“Realistically, if you’re working a double shift or you’re working three shifts, much like a lot of the patients I see, it becomes really hard to do that at the end of the day,” Anouti said. “Which ultimately leads you to getting obese, getting diabetes. You’re eating on the run.”

Still, Anouti expressed optimism, as medical advances have increased the options for treatment and access to knowledge for the one thing better than treatment – prevention. However, making that information widely available to the public can be easier said than done.

Lack of knowledge of the symptoms of heart disease – or ignoring warning signs – will lead to a more severe problem. This is one of the most frustrating aspects of Anouti’s job.

“The people here in Iowa are genuinely some of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Anouti said. “And one of the things that becomes really hard is when genuinely nice people blow off symptoms so they can go to work or carry on their daily activities, and then they end up in the hospital with a heart attack or a stroke.”

But Shelby Crist, eastern Iowa youth market director for the American Heart Association and organizer of the heart walk, said even taking all the right steps is no guarantee heart disease won’t emerge in a person’s life. Diet and exercise are often factors, but so are genetics and even prenatal conditions.

“It could be someone who has an aneurism, or has had an aortic dissection, maybe someone who needs an ablation because they have a heart arrhythmia or something like that,” Crist said. “So heart attacks are a form of heart disease, but there can be many different things that give a person the label of having heart disease. Heart disease is preventable, but it is not 100% preventable.”

That was the case for 7-year-old Charlie Mejia of Cedar Falls. Before he was born, his mother, Jill, came in for a routine ultrasound. Doctors found his heart was enlarged. They determined the culprit to be Ebstein’s anomaly, a condition that affects the tricuspid valve. His mother was induced the same day and her son was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit immediately after birth.

Two years later, cardiologists found Charlie’s heart enlarging again and decided to perform open heart surgery. Five years later, Charlie is healthy and active, taking no medications and facing no restrictions. But even with Charlie’s full recovery, his mother still monitors his health, watches his diet and looks for warning signs. She is grateful nothing has emerged, but the experience has left her vigilant.

“In Charlie’s instance, it’s literally an anomaly,” Jill Mejia said. “There is no known cause, there’s nothing that we could’ve done different to prevent it. He got dealt that hand, and will live with it the rest of his life.”

Coming Wednesday: Cancer remains a deadly threat.