What's killing the Cedar Valley? Heart disease, cancer, COVID among 15 leading causes of death

First in a series.

WATERLOO — Death is no stranger to Stacy Weinke or her colleagues.

As a hospice nurse with 25 years of experience, she’s accustomed to making friends and building bonds in the final days of a patient’s life. With those rewards comes an emotional toll. It’s something she tries to manage in her role as clinical services director for Cedar Valley Hospice. Attachment to a patient, she said, is as inevitable as their passing.

“It’s definitely an emotional job. We as an organization try very hard to provide some extra TLC for our staff to keep them in that balance. We stress … the importance of self-care for all of them,” she said. “Because they do become attached, they do remind them of their own family or tug at their heart. They all tug at their heart.”

The patients and their families come from all walks of life. Some are prepared after lingering illness, others may have seemed healthy just weeks prior. Whatever the case, it’s the job of the hospice worker to take them by the hand, both figuratively and literally.

“I think our mission is to meet people where they’re at, and all of our patients that come to us have walked a different journey,” Weinke said. “Some of them have been in the health care system for years and some of them had a chronic illness, and some of them just got a brand new diagnosis.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spanning 1999 to 2020, the primary causes of death for the Cedar Valley largely mirrored those of the rest of the country, but at higher rates than the national average. The data looked at the trends in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy and Tama counties, identifying the top 15 causes.

The top cause of death both nationally and locally is heart disease, claiming 11,990 lives in a 21-year span in Northeast Iowa. The Cedar Valley averaged 247.5 deaths per 100,000 people compared with the national average of 211. That is followed by cancer at 10,383 deaths or 214.4 per 100,000 – exceeding the national average to 187.4.

Strokes were the third-highest cause of death at 2,928 lives claimed, or 60.5 per 100,000 over 21 years, higher than the national rate of 47.2 per 100,000.

However, there were outliers. For example, the data found Parkinson’s disease was the 10th leading cause of death locally but 14th nationally. It claimed 589 lives between 1999-2021, or 12.2 per 100,000 compared with the nationwide rate of 7.7 per 100,000.

Many of the deadliest diseases in the Cedar Valley shared several similarities. In 2019, 16.4% of adult Iowans smoked. Data from the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program – better known as WIC – also shows 36.7% of the adult population in the state is obese. Centers for Disease Control figures show an average of 24.5% of Iowans abuse alcohol, among the highest rates in the country.

Those habits can lead to heart disease, stroke and cancer, along with diabetes, lung disease, and diseases of the liver and kidneys. All of those maladies placed in the top 15 causes of death. Speaking about heart disease, Dr. Khalil Anouti of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital said there also can be a lack of awareness and a dismissal of symptoms by patients. By the time they seek help, it may be too late.

“The people here in Iowa are genuinely some of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Anouti said. “And one of the things that becomes really hard is when genuinely nice people blow off symptoms so they can go to work or carry on their daily activities, and then they end up in the hospital with a heart attack or a stroke.”

A new threat joined the list of deadliest diseases in Northeast Iowa over the last two years: COVID-19. The respiratory illness cause by a coronavirus was the 15th-biggest killer of Cedar Valley residents over the last 22 years despite existing for less than three years. COVID is especially deadly to the elderly, with advanced age identified as a comorbidity.

“That has been our experience also – we did see a lot of COVID deaths until the vaccines were released,” said UnityPoint Health hospitalist Dr. Pradeep Ramesh. “And even after the vaccines were released for some time, definitely, COVID deaths increased a lot – not just in Black Hawk County or Iowa – but, I would say, in the rest of the country as well.”

While the danger posed by COVID has lessened, the underlying issues that contributed to the Cedar Valley deaths remain, and so are the lifestyles and unhealthy habits that put residents at risk.

Doctors continue to work around the clock to save as many people as they can. Hospice nurses continue to provide the best care possible for those doctors aren’t able to save. According to Jennifer Siech, Cedar Valley Hospice marketing director, that means making the most of the time they have.

“We try to make every day the best that it can be for them,” Siech said. “We can’t change where people are at when they come to us – we can only try to make each day as good as it can be for them for however many days they have left.”

Tuesday: Heart disease the leading cause of death locally, nationally.