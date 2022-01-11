 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak West Virginia

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 his office announced. Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus..

 Chris Jackson - freelancer, AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced.

Justice said in a statement he woke up with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever. The 70-year-old governor said he initially took a rapid test for the coronavirus, which came back negative.

The governor then was administered a PCR test that was positive. A test by a state laboratory confirmed the initial result and an additional test was being administered Tuesday night. Justice was experiencing moderate symptoms and was isolating at home, the Republican governor's office said in a news release.

Justice, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, was scheduled to give his sixth State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday night. The address will now be delivered by written message to lawmakers to fulfill constitutional requirements and Justice will address them at a later date, the statement said.

“For this to happen just one night before the State of the State — knowing I won’t be able to be there — saddens me," Justice said. "There are so many great things happening in West Virginia right now.

People are also reading…

"I’ll be back in front of you in-person before you know it."

The governor is scheduled to receive a monoclonal antibody treatment, as recommended by his physicians. Among the physicians treating him is Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's coronavirus expert.

“The Governor took the exact right course of action today," Marsh said. “I have full confidence that Governor Justice will recover quickly, and it’s because he chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and his booster shot. Without the immunity afforded by those vaccines, his outcome could be much worse.”

The governor's illness comes after West Virginia shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week while hospitalizations hit a three-month high, according to health figures.

People who have been in close contact with Justice over the past few days are being notified. Justice's wife, first lady Cathy Justice, tested negative on Tuesday evening.

Justice also was scheduled to make an economic development announcement Wednesday morning. That event will be held by other officials as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vaccinated, masked and ready-to-revel New Orleans residents began ushering in Carnival season Thursday with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line, an annual march honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter and a collective, wary eye on coronavirus statistics.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five reasons why you should be eating more oregano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News