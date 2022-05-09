 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide

Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks racked up more losses on Wall Street Monday, leaving the S&P 500 at its lowest point in more than a year.

The sell-off came as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of global financial markets already battered by rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 tumbled 3.2%, deepening its losses following five straight down weeks, its longest such streak in more than a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% and the Nasdaq pulled back 4.3% as tech-oriented stocks again took the brunt of the selling. Monday’s sharp drop leaves the S&P 500, Wall Street’s main measure of health, down 16.8% from its record set early this year.

Wall Street's pullback followed a worldwide swoon for markets. Not only did stocks fall across Europe and much of Asia, but so did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin. Bond yields and the price of gold also fell.

Among U.S. stocks, the energy sector, a star performer in recent weeks, accounted for some of the sharpest declines as oil and gas prices fell. Marathon Oil and APA Corp. each sank more than 14%.

People are also reading…

“Basically, investors are finding it very difficult to find a place to hide,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “The traditional safe havens, such as defensive sectors or such as bonds, are not doing that well. Commodities are not doing well."

The S&P 500 fell 132.10 to 3,991.24. The Dow dropped 653.67 points to 32,245.70. The Nasdaq slid 521.41 points to 11,623.25.

Smaller company stocks also fell broadly. The Russell 2000 gave up 77.48 points, or 4.2%, to 1,762.08.

Most of this year’s damage has been the result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive flip away from doing everything it can to prop up financial markets and the economy. The central bank has already pulled its key short-term interest rate off its record low near zero, where it sat for nearly all the pandemic. Last week, it signaled additional increases of double the usual amount may hit in upcoming months, in hopes of stamping out the high inflation sweeping the economy.

The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly. In the meantime, higher rates discourage investors from paying very high prices for investments, because investors can get a better return from owning super-safe Treasury bonds than they could just a few weeks ago.

That’s helped cause a roughly 29% tumble for bitcoin since April’s start, for example. It dropped 9.7% Monday, according to Coindesk.

Worries about the world’s second-largest economy added to the gloom Monday. Analysts cited comments over the weekend by a Chinese official warning of a grave situation for jobs, as the country hopes to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened restrictions, amid citizen complaints that it feels endless, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown after an outbreak.

The fear is that China’s strict anti-COVID policies will add more disruptions to worldwide trade and supply chains, while dragging on its economy, which for years was a main driver of global growth.

In the past, Wall Street has endured similar pressures because of the strong profit growth that companies were producing.

But this most recent earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies has yielded less enthusiasm. Companies overall are reporting bigger profits than expected, as is usually the case. But discouraging signs for future growth have been plentiful.

The number of companies citing “weak demand” in their conference calls following earnings reports jumped to the highest level since the second quarter of 2020, strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a BofA Global Research report. Tech earnings are also lagging, she said.

The tech sector is the largest in the S&P 500 by market value, giving it additional weight for the market's movements. Many tech-oriented companies saw profits boom through the pandemic as people looked for new ways to work and entertain themselves while locked down at home. But slower profit growth leaves their stocks vulnerable after their prices shot so high on expectations of continued gains.

The higher interest rates engineered by the Fed are also hitting tech stocks particularly hard because they’re seen as some of the market’s most expensive. The Nasdaq composite’s loss of 25.7% for 2022 so far is much sharper than that for other indexes.

Electric automaker Rivian Automotive slumped 20.9% Monday as restrictions expire that prevented some big investors from selling their shares following its stock market debut six months ago. The company has lost more than three quarters of its value so far this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has shot to its highest level since 2018 as inflation and expectations for Fed action rose. It moderated Monday, dipping to 3.03% from 3.12% late Friday. But it's still more than double where it started the year.

Oil prices fell, weighing down energy stocks. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 6.1% to settle at $103.09 per barrel, though it’s still up about 40% this year. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5.7% to settle at $105.94 a barrel.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. The decision is the latest restriction to hit the company's vaccine, which has long been overshadowed in the U.S. by the more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna. In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using the Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J’s because of its safety issues.

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon. The horse entered the field on Friday after Ethereal Road was scratched and started outside but charged down the stretch to pass the leaders and run the 1 1/4 mile in 2:02.61.

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past. 

Watch Now: Related Video

People are less active despite fitness tracker boom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News