VP Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's May wedding

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate.

The first-term Democratic governor made the announcement through her personal spokesman Tuesday, saying a small ceremony will be held May 21 in Washington, D.C. No other details about the upcoming ceremony were released.

Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, will be tying the knot with her fiancé Manny Cordova. The couple has been together about 10 years, and Cordova was at her side during an inaugural Mass in Santa Fe before her public swearing in ceremony on Jan. 1, 2019.

“We’re delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends,” Lujan Grisham and Cordova said in a joint statement. “Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage.”

The couple was initially planning to get married in 2021 but had not set a date, said Jared Leopold, a spokesman for Lujan Grisham.

Both Lujan Grisham and Cordova were previously married and have adult children and grandchildren. Lujan Grisham was married to her first husband, Gregory Grisham, for more than 20 years until his death in 2004.

The son of ranchers, Cordova grew up in a rural community south of Albuquerque. He owns an auto repair shop in Santa Fe.

Leopold said Lujan Grisham and Cordova also plan to celebrate their marriage in an event for family and friends in northern New Mexico in late May.

