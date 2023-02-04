In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some recent headlines in science, health, climate and technology.
- Vaccination rates have dropped for school-age children in the U.S.
- COVID shots could soon be administered annually, much like flu shots.
- Google’s digital advertising practices are at the center of a justice department case.
- And we’ll look at water levels in California, temperatures in Greenland and other news about global warming.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
